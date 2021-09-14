Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 14, 2021

5 candidates file for special election in San Antonio to replace former state Rep. Leo Pacheco

Posted By on Tue, Sep 14, 2021 at 10:20 AM

State Rep. Leo Pacheco has left the Texas House to teach at San Antonio College. - FACEBOOK / LUCY ADAME-CLARK
  • Facebook / Lucy Adame-Clark
  • State Rep. Leo Pacheco has left the Texas House to teach at San Antonio College.
Five candidates have filed for the September 28 special election to fill the seat of former state Rep. Leo Pacheco, D-San Antonio, according to the secretary of state's office.

The deadline was 5 p.m. Monday.

Pacheco gave up his seat in House District 118 last month to take a job at San Antonio College. The district is friendly territory for Democrats, though Republicans have set their sights on it as they try to make South Texas a new battleground in 2022.

The candidates who filed include three Democrats and two Republicans. They are:

  • Democrat Katie Farias, a member of the Southside Independent School District Board of Managers
  • Republican John Lujan, former HD-118 representative
  • Democrat Desi Martinez, prominent trial attorney
  • Democrat Frank Ramirez, former zoning and planning director for the City of San Antonio
  • Republican Adam Salyer, the 2020 GOP nominee for the seat.

Early voting for the special election starts in a week.

The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More The Daily »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. New Lincoln Project ad mocks Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over pledge to 'eliminate' all rapists Read More

  2. Anti-LGBTQ former San Antonio councilwoman Elisa Chan shows interest in running for Texas House Read More

  3. Site compiles stories of outspoken anti-vaxxers, including Texans, who died preventable COVID deaths Read More

  4. San Antonio ISD Superintendent Pedro Martinez will leave to take job in Chicago Read More

  5. Baltimore’s ‘success story’ should offer warnings for San Antonio as it attempts urban renewal projects Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 8, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation