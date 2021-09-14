5 candidates file for special election in San Antonio to replace former state Rep. Leo Pacheco

Facebook / Lucy Adame-Clark

State Rep. Leo Pacheco has left the Texas House to teach at San Antonio College.

Five candidates have filed for the September 28 special election to fill the seat of former state Rep. Leo Pacheco, D-San Antonio, according to the secretary of state's office.

The deadline was 5 p.m. Monday.

Pacheco gave up his seat in House District 118 last month to take a job at San Antonio College. The district is friendly territory for Democrats, though Republicans have set their sights on it as they try to make South Texas a new battleground in 2022.



The candidates who filed include three Democrats and two Republicans. They are:



Democrat Katie Farias, a member of the Southside Independent School District Board of Managers



Republican John Lujan, former HD-118 representative



Democrat Desi Martinez, prominent trial attorney



Democrat Frank Ramirez, former zoning and planning director for the City of San Antonio



Republican Adam Salyer, the 2020 GOP nominee for the seat.



Early voting for the special election starts in a week.