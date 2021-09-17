Greg Abbott, Anonymous Hacks Texas GOP: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
This banner featuring starter Pokémon Mudkip — and ... umm ... other stuff — appeared on the Texas Republican Party's website last weekend.
Many of the Current
's most-read news stories for the week center around politicos' online mishaps.
Shortly after signing Texas' near-total abortion ban into law, Gov. Greg Abbott co-opted "right to choose" rhetoric in a tweet opposing COVID-19 vaccination mandates. Elsewhere in the Twittersphere, Sen. Ted Cruz picked an ill-advised fight with Patton Oswalt over the comedian's decision to cancel shows at venues that wouldn't require patrons to vaccinate.
Meanwhile, as retaliation for Texas' aforementioned abortion ban, hacktivists Anonymous resurfaced and vandalized the Texas GOP's website. Days later, the Republican webpage is still down
, with the URL redirecting to a hastily made fundraising site.
Feeling out of the loop? Read on to catch up on our most-read stories for the week.
10. San Antonio ISD Superintendent Pedro Martinez will leave to take job in Chicago
9. Queer San Antonio rapper Chris Conde drops new video from Engulfed in the Marvelous Decay album
8. All in the Details: A peek inside the Pearl’s new home and kitchen store Rancho Diaz
7. Reggaeton star J Balvin to play San Antonio's AT&T Center in April; tickets go on sale next week
6. Anti-LGBTQ former San Antonio councilwoman Elisa Chan shows interest in running for Texas House
5. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sues San Antonio ISD a second time over vaccine mandate
4. Anonymous hacks Texas Republican Party website in retaliation for state's abortion ban
3. Comic Patton Oswalt turns Ted Cruz into punching bag after the GOP senator picks an online fight
2. New Lincoln Project ad mocks Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over pledge to 'eliminate' all rapists
1. After crushing women's right to choose, Greg Abbott says Texans have 'right to choose' not to get vaxxed
