Monday, September 20, 2021

Man indicted for June stabbing at San Antonio’s Palladium theater, faces 20 years in prison

Posted By on Mon, Sep 20, 2021 at 12:01 PM

click to enlarge Andrew Alexander Pantaleon, 24, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to news reports. - INSTAGRAM / SANANTONIOPD
  • Instagram / sanantoniopd
  • Andrew Alexander Pantaleon, 24, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to news reports.
Andrew Alexander Pantaleon, 24, was indicted Friday by a Bexar County grand jury in connection with a June 5 stabbing at the Palladium movie theater, TV station KSAT reports.

Pantaleon fled the theater and evaded arrest for over a week before turning himself in on June 16, according to KSAT. The San Antonio Police Department told the station it appeared the incident was a random act of violence.



According to the indictment, Pantaleon could face up to 20 years in prison — and be fined up to $10,000 — if found guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Tags:

