Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 24, 2021

Tony Gonzales, Haunted Oaks: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Posted By on Fri, Sep 24, 2021 at 2:21 PM

click to enlarge U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales defended Border Patrol agents shown in a viral video appearing to whip the reins of the horses they were riding at Haitian migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border. - TWITTER / @TONYGONZALES4TX
  • Twitter / @TonyGonzales4TX
  • U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales defended Border Patrol agents shown in a viral video appearing to whip the reins of the horses they were riding at Haitian migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border.
U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales has a knack for saying stuff that gets people wound up. Case in point: his refusal during an 2020 interview to identify the KKK as a "terrorist organization."

The pro-Trump Republican, whose district includes San Antonio, made headlines again this week by saying the mounted Border Patrol agents captured on now-viral video whipping their horses' reins at Haitian migrants were "doing God's work." So many folks read our piece on the congressman's odd utterance that it ended up being the Current's most-read story of the week.



The other stories on our most-clicked list ran the gamut from a local man being indicted for a stabbing at the Palladium theater to a new haunted attraction coming to Rolling Oaks Mall to the legal fallout from a San Antonio doctor deliberately violating Texas' restrictive new abortion law.

10. Despite winning Texas in 2020, Donald Trump demands Gov. Abbott prioritize election audit

9. San Antonio doctor says he violated Texas' near-total abortion ban to challenge its legality

8. The Lincoln Project buys TV ad during UT-Rice game to blast Gov. Greg Abbott's COVID-19 record

7. Analysis: Abbott's 'steel wall' is one more spectacle as he desperately panders to the GOP base

6. Two separate suits filed against San Antonio doctor who performed abortion in violation of Texas law

5. Man indicted for June stabbing at San Antonio’s Palladium theater, faces 20 years in prison

4. Baltimore’s ‘success story’ should offer warnings for San Antonio as it attempts urban renewal projects

3. Black jogger wrestled into back of patrol car last year by San Antonio police has sued over the incident

2. New haunted attraction will debut at San Antonio's Rolling Oaks Mall in October

1. San Antonio Rep. Tony Gonzales says agents filmed whipping reins at migrants 'doing God's work'

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More The Daily »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio rolls out Pfizer boosters, begins offering $100 H-E-B gift cards as vaccine incentive Read More

  2. Assclown Alert: The expanding list of municipalities that have tuned out Texas AG Ken Paxton Read More

  3. Hours after Trump's demands election audit, Texas orders up election review in four counties Read More

  4. Site compiles stories of outspoken anti-vaxxers, including Texans, who died preventable COVID deaths Read More

  5. Despite winning Texas in 2020, Donald Trump demands Gov. Abbott prioritize election audit Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 22, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation