Monday, September 27, 2021
Civic-engagement group Mi Familia Vota is latest to sue Texas GOP leaders over new voting law
Posted
By Sanford Nowlin
on Mon, Sep 27, 2021 at 5:35 PM
San Antonians line up outside of the Lion's Field voting site during the 2020 presidential election.
Texas Republican leaders have has been hit by another lawsuit — at least the fourth
— challenging the legality of the new law they pushed creating additional voting restrictions in the state.
On Monday, Civic-engagement group Mi Familia Vota and three individual voters sued in U.S. District Court in San Antonio to overturn the law as a "calculated effort to disenfranchise voters."
In their petition
, the plaintiffs argue that law, which creates even more barriers in a state that already has some of the most restrictive voting rules, violates the Constitution and Voting Rights Act of 1965 by creating an undue burden on Black and Latinx voters.
The defendants in the case are Gov. Greg Abbott, Texas Deputy Secretary of State Jose Esparza and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.
