Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Twitter slams Sen. John Cornyn for cheering Norway's vaccination rate after he downplayed COVID-19

Posted By on Tue, Sep 28, 2021 at 12:20 PM

click to enlarge Cornyn speaks during a past appearance at the conservative CPAC conference. - GAGE SKIDMORE / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons
  • Cornyn speaks during a past appearance at the conservative CPAC conference.

Sen. John Cornyn loves to tweet. And he really loves to tweet about COVID-19, sometimes falsely downplaying its danger, sometimes making racist claims about it, sometimes making dad jokes about it and sometimes questioning medical experts over their recommendations.

Which may explain why so many Twitter users pounced Monday when the Texas Republican shared an Associated Press story about Norway's COVID-19 restrictions ending.

"More than 76% of Norway’s population have received one vaccine dose, and nearly 70% have had both shots, according to official figures," Cornyn tweeted in what many read as a soft-pedaled suggestion that getting a free, potentially life-saving shot might, you know, actually be a good idea.

In response, Twitter users lit up Cornyn for what they said amounts to his inability to take a firm stand against the anti-vaccine sentiment rife among the GOP base. That certainly seems to be the case in his own bright-red Texas, which ranks 29th among U.S. states in terms of people who have been fully vaxxed.

Some called the senator's soft sell on Norway's admirable milestone too little too late. Others torched him for over his unflinching support for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who's repeatedly fought mask and vaccine mandates even amid the Delta variant surge.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More The Daily »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Texas taxpayers likely face a steep bill for 'election audit' Trump ordered from Gov. Greg Abbott Read More

  2. New San Antonio Zoo train embarks on its inaugural ride Monday Read More

  3. Sierra Club says federal report shows Texas didn't fix root causes of February's power outages Read More

  4. Civic-engagement group Mi Familia Vota is latest to sue Texas GOP leaders over new voting law Read More

  5. Hundreds of migrants caught in Texas governor's border crackdown are lingering in jail without charges Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 22, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation