Twitter slams Sen. John Cornyn for cheering Norway's vaccination rate after he downplayed COVID-19

Cornyn speaks during a past appearance at the conservative CPAC conference.

Sen. John Cornyn loves to tweet. And he really loves to tweet about COVID-19, sometimes falsely downplaying its danger, sometimes making racist claims about it, sometimes making dad jokes about it and sometimes questioning medical experts over their recommendations.

Which may explain why so many Twitter users pounced Monday when the Texas Republican shared an Associated Press story about Norway's COVID-19 restrictions ending.

"More than 76% of Norway’s population have received one vaccine dose, and nearly 70% have had both shots, according to official figures," Cornyn tweeted in what many read as a soft-pedaled suggestion that getting a free, potentially life-saving shot might, you know, actually be a good idea.

More than 76% of Norway’s population have received one vaccine dose, and nearly 70% have had both shots, according to official figures. — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) September 27, 2021

In response, Twitter users lit up Cornyn for what they said amounts to his inability to take a firm stand against the anti-vaccine sentiment rife among the GOP base. That certainly seems to be the case in his own bright-red Texas, which ranks 29th among U.S. states in terms of people who have been fully vaxxed.

Some called the senator's soft sell on Norway's admirable milestone too little too late. Others torched him for over his unflinching support for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who's repeatedly fought mask and vaccine mandates even amid the Delta variant surge.

And that’s why they can have rowdy street parties. Their ICUs aren’t full and they are not worried about their children picking up a potentially fatal, yet preventable, disease at school. Your misinformation on vaccines and masks have gutted our nation. — Gabe (@ThomLaPorte) September 27, 2021

Also. He is using my tax dollars to sue public schools. — babytalk (@VLA1965) September 27, 2021

Would it kill you to say that the false claims about the COVID-19 vaccine are harmful to a full recovery in the US and to call out those who are spreading them. This statement is way too passive when lives and livelihoods are on the line. — Tricia C. ☮️ (@boxie_lady) September 27, 2021

And this is about as far as we're going to get to an endorsement for people to get vaccinated. Way to make a stand, John. SMDH — William Wallace (@bwoll1219) September 27, 2021

In Texas those #'s are 59.6% and 50%



Show some leadership. — Elwyn (@elwyn9674) September 27, 2021

And can you share with us the Texas rate of vaccination? Are you doing anything to help it to not be absolutely pitiful? You don’t represent Norway. — KAstros (@KAstros) September 27, 2021

Guess they don’t have a GOP lying to them about vaccines. — Kate S Painter (@kateymaeATX) September 27, 2021

