DreamWeek Returns with Messages of Tolerance, Equality and Diversity

One of Juliana Kasumu's photographs featured in “From Moussor to Tignon: The Evolution of the Head-Tie”
Established in 2013 with a mission to advance voices of tolerance, equality and diversity, DreamWeek is a citywide summit filled with discussions, screenings, concerts, exhibits and mixers rooted in 12 key topics: city, sports, cuisine, health, environment, technology, education, arts, youth, spirit, justice and business. Spread across 15 days and anchored by the Martin Luther King Jr. March on January 16, the fifth annual observance kicks off this week with an array of early highlights — including a reception for local artist Veronica Castillo’s “Trees of Life” exhibit (free, 6pm Wed, Forest Hills Library, 5245 Ingram Road
); a talk between artists Robert Langham III and Casey James
“Foreign by Land, Native by Heart”
Wilson about the works they contributed to the group show “Hold Still” (free, 6pm Thu, Blue Star Contemporary, 116 Blue Star
); “Foreign by Land, Native by Heart,” an exhibit examining the refugee
experience from the perspective of four San Antonio-based families who fled their homes in Malaysia, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran ($8-$10, 9am-5pm Fri, Institute of Texan Cultures, 801 E. César E. Chávez Blvd.
); Delta Rho Lambda Chapter (of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc.) and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America’s interactive panel discussion
“The Election is Over, Now What?” (free, 4-6pm Sat, New Creation Christian Fellowship, 700 Fourwinds Drive
); a reading from Anne Moody’s
autobiography Coming of Age in the Mississippi
(free, noon-2pm Sat, Carver Branch Library, 3550 E. Commerce St.
); the opening of British-Nigerian photographer Juliana Kasumu’s solo show “From Moussor to Tignon: The Evolution of the Head-Tie” (free, 5-7pm Sat, Musical Bridges Around the
World Gallery, 23705 I-10 W.
); keepHer San Antonio’s community-building discussion “keepHer Dream Alive: Celebrating the Long Legacy of Women of Color (free, 2:30pm Sat, Launch SA Auditorium, 600 Soledad St.
); and an LGBT & Ally Safe Zone Training session led by Pride Center San Antonio (free, 11am-3pm Sat, Westfall Branch Library, 6111 Rosedale Ct.
).
For a complete schedule of DreamWeek events, visit dreamweek.org.