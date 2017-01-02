DreamWeek Returns with Messages of Tolerance, Equality and Diversity

click to enlarge One of Juliana Kasumu's photographs featured in “From Moussor to Tignon: The Evolution of the Head-Tie”

click to enlarge “Foreign by Land, Native by Heart”

click to enlarge Coming of Age in the Mississippi

click to enlarge keepHer Dream Alive

Established in 2013 with a mission to advance voices of tolerance, equality and diversity, DreamWeek is a citywide summit filled with discussions, screenings, concerts, exhibits and mixers rooted in 12 key topics: city, sports, cuisine, health, environment, technology, education, arts, youth, spirit, justice and business. Spread across 15 days and anchored by the Martin Luther King Jr. March on January 16, the fifth annual observance kicks off this week with an array of early highlights — including a reception for local artist Veronica Castillo’s “Trees of Life” exhibit (); a talk between artists Robert Langham III and Casey JamesWilson about the works they contributed to the group show “Hold Still” (); “Foreign by Land, Native by Heart,” an exhibit examining the refugee experience from the perspective of four San Antonio-based families who fled their homes in Malaysia, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran (); Delta Rho Lambda Chapter (of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc.) and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America’s interactive panel discussion “The Election is Over, Now What?” (); a reading from Anne Moody’sautobiography); the opening of British-Nigerian photographer Juliana Kasumu’s solo show “From Moussor to Tignon: The Evolution of the Head-Tie” (); keepHer San Antonio’s community-building discussion “keepHer Dream Alive: Celebrating the Long Legacy of Women of Color (); and an LGBT & Ally Safe Zone Training session led by Pride Center San Antonio ().