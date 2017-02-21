Email
Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Texas Lawmaker Wants You to Stop Using the Chilean Flag Emoji

Posted By on Tue, Feb 21, 2017 at 3:00 PM

Let's get one thing straight: there is no Texas flag emoji.

Which means it's most likely a Chilean flag emoji you've been using all this time, and state Rep. Tom Oliverson is pretty upset about it — so upset, in fact, that he filed a resolution last week urging Texans to cut it out.

"All too often, the Chilean flag emoji is used as a substitute for the Lone Star Flag in text messaging and on social media platforms," Oliverson says in the resolution. "The Chilean flag proudly represents its country but, despite its similarity to the Texas flag, it does not represent the State of Texas."

“Even if the legislature decides not to hear it, we have achieved our objective,” Oliverson told Reuters, which says the state rep described the resolution as a "light-hearted civic lesson for the social media age." At the end of the day, he wants people, more specifically Texans, to recognize that there is a difference between the two flags.

And if you're having trouble distinguishing the two, this is the Chilean Flag:

click image WIKIPEDIA COMMONS
  • Wikipedia Commons
and this is the Texas Flag:
click image WIKIPEDIA COMMONS
  • Wikipedia Commons

Now that that's cleared up, let's get back to the more important issues this legislative session.

