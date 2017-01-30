Nachos We Love for Game Day

click to enlarge
This will come as no surprise: I literally only go to Super Bowl parties for the snacks. I couldn’t possibly tell you who won the trophy last year, but I can tell you that I once thought the first down line was actually on the field. The snackage that goes down during Super Bowl Sunday derails most resolutions and requires far too much Tums, but ‘Murica, or whatever.
And no other snack shows American ingenuity — oh, wait, they were invented in Piedras Negras, Coahuila — than the nacho. Piled high, often caving under the pressure of its own ingredients, a plateful of delicately composed nachos is a wonder. Here are a few of our favorites around town to bring to your football-viewing soiree.
Brisket Nachos
// The Pigpen
shows no restraint in its nacho recipe that compiles fresh fried and seasoned tortilla ships with pico, chopped red onion, addictive guacamole, a velvety cheese sauce and their signature brisket smoked at sister eatery The Smoke Shack. 106 Pershing Ave., (210) 267-9136, thepigpensa.com.
Panchitos
// Chips, melted nacho cheese, guac, premium fajitas and refried beans are the key ingredients to this antojito featured at Taco Palenque
, which has two locations in San Antonio. Bigger appetites call for regular-sized Panchos. Multiple locations, tacopalenque.com.
Carnitas Nachos /
/ The nachos at Sanchos
are served on a paper boat that somehow manages not to crumble under the weight of these fixin’s. Refried borracho beans, Jack cheese, pico, and lightly grilled pickled onions are all part of the mix. Although these can be made vegan or vegetarian, stick with the carnitas, which feature a cinnamon-y bite. 628 Jackson St., (210) 320-1840, sanchosmx.com.
Chilakillers
// Chef Jorge Rojo brings flavors from his native Guadalajara to Ro-Ho Pork & Bread
. The Chilakillers combine perfectly fried tortillas from the neighboring Sanitary Tortilla Company with a tomato-filled salsa, refried beans and Parmesan shavings. Top them with pork carnitas for an extra $3. 623 Urban Loop, (210) 800-3487, ro-hoporkandbread.com.
Monster Kong Nachos
// You’ll be the star of the party if you show up with an order of these legendary nachos from Chacho’s
made to feed five to eight hungry party-goers. The platter contains bean and cheese, picadillo beef, shredded chicken, brisket, chicken fajita, beef fajita, a variety of cheeses, guacamole and sour cream for $21.99. Multiple locations, chachos.com.
Classic Vegan Nachos
// Vegeria
may have moved locations, but their nachos have remained crowd-pleasers for vegans and meat-eaters alike. Described as a “mountain of tortilla chips,” the dish also includes vegan queso, soy bean picadillo, quinoa, guacamole, pickled carrots and onions with a sunflower seed crema tying it all together. 1422 Nogalitos St., (210) 465-9233, myvegeria.com.
Super Nachos
// The only plate of single layer nachos on our list, the Super Nachos from The Cove
neatly present black beans, cheese, ground beef, chopped spinach, tomatoes and jalapeños with an avocado sour cream dip. You’ll want to pour that sauce on everything. 606 W. Cypress St.,
(210) 227-2683, thecove.us.