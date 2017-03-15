Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Sichuan House Is Now Open Daily
By Jessica Elizarraras
on Wed, Mar 15, 2017 at 5:30 AM
After opening in May 2015, Sichuan House
is finally extending its business hours to include Tuesday.
The shop, owned by Kristina Zhao and her family, has been one of our favorites for their Sichuan flavors, family-style plates and inexpensive prices. The odd day-off was due in part to staffing and according to Zhao those woes are no more.
We can get our fix of dumplings, pork belly bao, dong po pork belly, fish fragrant pork belly and steamed buns filled with pork tenderloin and scallions on the daily. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.
3505 Wurzbach Road, Suite 102, (210) 509-9999.
