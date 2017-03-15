Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Sichuan House Is Now Open Daily

Posted By on Wed, Mar 15, 2017 at 5:30 AM

sichuan_house-4.jpg

After opening in May 2015, Sichuan House is finally extending its business hours to include Tuesday.

The shop, owned by Kristina Zhao and her family, has been one of our favorites for their Sichuan flavors, family-style plates and inexpensive prices. The odd day-off was due in part to staffing and according to Zhao those woes are no more.

We can get our fix of dumplings, pork belly bao, dong po pork belly, fish fragrant pork belly and steamed buns filled with pork tenderloin and scallions on the daily. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.

3505 Wurzbach Road, Suite 102, (210) 509-9999.

Tags: , , , ,

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Snag this Whataburger Fiesta Medal at Tuesday's Pop-up Store Read More

  2. The Gold Bar Is Now Open Near Southtown Read More

  3. San Antonio Booze News: Where to Drink this Month Read More

  4. Bottom Bracket Social Club Is Back in Action Read More

  5. Critic Ron Bechtol Shares His Thoughts on Past and Present Trends in SA's Food Scene Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...