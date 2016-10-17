Live Music Roundup: Who to See This Week

click to enlarge Image via Facebook (Eisley)

Although the stylish members of Eisley seem like they belong in a Bushwick coffee shop, the indie rock band originated as small family affair in Tyler, Texas. After honing their skills in a makeshift venue behind a church, the kids of Eisley stumbled upon radio success with songs like 2003's hit "Telescope Eyes." Now with four studio albums under their belts, the band is known for writing autumnal melodies in the vein of Rilo Kiley. Playful and plaintive, Eisley weaves contemporary fairytales about hanging out and finding love. Catch them along with Merriment at Jack's Patio Bar.