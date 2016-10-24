Email
Monday, October 24, 2016

Live Music Roundup: Who to See This Week

Posted By on Mon, Oct 24, 2016 at 7:15 AM

Garrett T. Capps
Tuesday, October 25
The Liberty Bar sends off the wonderfully droll Garrett T. Capps – the repurposed convent's resident singer-songwriter – with a final night of rootin' and tootin' shenanigans. Slinging a trusty electric guitar in the spirit of Waylon and Willie, the pinche gringo par excellence is known around town for penning unconventional love songs about cheese enchiladas and pretty girls who listen to doom metal. Not one to be forgotten, Capps bids farewell to the big pink building in the heart of Southtown with a little help from the his groovy friends in Wolverton, Flower Jesus and Hyperbubble. Riding off into the sunset never felt so bittersweet. 7pm, Free, Liberty Bar, 1111 S. Alamo St. 

