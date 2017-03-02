Email
Print
Share

Thursday, March 2, 2017

Artists Threaten to Boycott SXSW Over Contract That Threatens to Deport International Acts Who Play Unofficial Showcases

Posted By on Thu, Mar 2, 2017 at 3:52 PM

click to enlarge 1600.jpg

Artists and musicians from across the world usually try to get as much mileage as they can out of an appearance at South by Southwest. Meaning, even for bands booked on an official showcase, some will still commit the official no-no of performing at any number unofficial, non-SXSW-sanctioned showcases that'll be buzzing around Austin later this month.

For most acts, the consequences of getting caught are, at best, annoying — SXSW will cancel your hotel arrangements and revoke your festival badges. International artists, however, can apparently expect a much more frightening penalty — immigration agents, deportation, even a possible ban from the country.

Per the contract: “Accepting and performing at any non-sanctioned events may result in immediate deportation, revoked passport, and denied entry by US Customs Border Patrol at US points of entry.”

Felix Walworth — who plays in bands like Told Slant, Eskimeaux, and Bellows — first sounded the alarm today, as first noted by A.V. Club, tweeting out a screenshot of the contract artists must sign in order to play an official SXSW showcase. Not only did Walworth say Todd Slant will not perform its scheduled showcase, the band is urging other acts to cancel their showcases — basically, a SXSW boycott. 
No response yet from festival organizers, but the contract excerpt Walworth posted appears to be legit. We received a separate copy of the contract from another artist and here's what it says:

click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-03-02_at_3.40.03_pm.png

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Hall & Oates are Coming to San Antonio With Tears For Fears Read More

  2. Music Picks: Shows To See This Week Read More

  3. Music Picks: Shows To See This Week Read More

  4. Def Leppard Will Headline 5th Annual Bud Light River City Rockfest Read More

  5. Check Out San Antonio's NPR Tiny Desk Submissions Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...