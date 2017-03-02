Artists Threaten to Boycott SXSW Over Contract That Threatens to Deport International Acts Who Play Unofficial Showcases

click to enlarge
Artists and musicians from across the world usually try to get as much mileage as they can out of an appearance at South by Southwest. Meaning, even for bands booked on an official showcase, some will still commit the official no-no of performing at any number unofficial, non-SXSW-sanctioned showcases that'll be buzzing around Austin later this month.
For most acts, the consequences of getting caught are, at best, annoying — SXSW will cancel your hotel arrangements and revoke your festival badges. International artists, however, can apparently expect a much more frightening penalty — immigration agents, deportation, even a possible ban from the country.
Per the contract: “Accepting and performing at any non-sanctioned events may result in immediate deportation, revoked passport, and denied entry by US Customs Border Patrol at US points of entry.”
Felix Walworth — who plays in bands like Told Slant, Eskimeaux, and Bellows — first sounded the alarm today, as first noted by A.V. Club
, tweeting out a screenshot of the contract artists must sign in order to play an official SXSW showcase. Not only did Walworth say Todd Slant will not perform its scheduled showcase, the band is urging other acts to cancel their showcases — basically, a SXSW boycott.
No response yet from festival organizers, but the contract excerpt Walworth posted appears to be legit. We received a separate copy of the contract from another artist and here's what it says:
