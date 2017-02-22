Car Loaded With Ammo Catches Fire, Explodes on South Side

click to enlarge
San Antonio Fire Department
San Antonio firefighters rushed to the scene of a southeast side apartment complex Wednesday afternoon after a car loaded with ammo caught fire and then went bang.
Photos posted by the San Antonio Fire Department show a charred sedan parked outside an apartment complex on the 4550 block of Pecan Valley Drive. While officials haven't determined how the car caught fire, responders on scene told MySA.com
that the vehicle had been loaded with ammunition. The blaze spread to a nearby shed and part of the apartment complex, according to the daily, and the flaming, ammo-laden car ultimately led to "several explosions." Amazingly, no injuries were reported.
