Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Car Loaded With Ammo Catches Fire, Explodes on South Side

Posted By on Wed, Feb 22, 2017 at 5:15 PM

click to enlarge SAN ANTONIO FIRE DEPARTMENT
  • San Antonio Fire Department
San Antonio firefighters rushed to the scene of a southeast side apartment complex Wednesday afternoon after a car loaded with ammo caught fire and then went bang.

Photos posted by the San Antonio Fire Department show a charred sedan parked outside an apartment complex on the 4550 block of Pecan Valley Drive. While officials haven't determined how the car caught fire, responders on scene told MySA.com that the vehicle had been loaded with ammunition. The blaze spread to a nearby shed and part of the apartment complex, according to the daily, and the flaming, ammo-laden car ultimately led to "several explosions." Amazingly, no injuries were reported.

To see more photos of the blaze, visit SAFD's Facebook page.

