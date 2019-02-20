LaMarcus Aldridge Admits He Doesn't Eat Tacos and We're Devastated

click to enlarge aldridge_121 / Instagram

Wheaties may be the breakfast of champions, but tacos are without a doubt the breakfast of San Antonians.Except LaMarcus Aldridge, apparently.During All-Star Weekend, the Spur sat down with ESPN's Alfredo Lomeli for an interview, during which he admitted that he doesn't eat breakfast tacos — or, really, any tacos for that matter.Lomeli, well aware that San Antonians love folding tortillas around what they eat, asked Aldridge about his favorite taco."I feel bad saying this, but I can't eat that because I'm on a diet," Aldridge said. "So, if I'm eating breakfast tacos, I'm not going to play well."If we don't eat breakfast tacos, we're just in a bad mood. So Aldridge's reasoning seems pretty fair if the Spurs' ranking indirectly depends on it.But the Spur did admit that if he did eat tacos, his go-to would be bacon, sausage and egg.At least he's got good taste.