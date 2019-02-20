Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, February 20, 2019

LaMarcus Aldridge Admits He Doesn't Eat Tacos and We're Devastated

Posted By on Wed, Feb 20, 2019 at 1:06 PM

click to enlarge ALDRIDGE_121 / INSTAGRAM
  • aldridge_121 / Instagram
Wheaties may be the breakfast of champions, but tacos are without a doubt the breakfast of San Antonians.

Except LaMarcus Aldridge, apparently.

During All-Star Weekend, the Spur sat down with ESPN's Alfredo Lomeli for an interview, during which he admitted that he doesn't eat breakfast tacos — or, really, any tacos for that matter.

Lomeli, well aware that San Antonians love folding tortillas around what they eat, asked Aldridge about his favorite taco.



"I feel bad saying this, but I can't eat that because I'm on a diet," Aldridge said. "So, if I'm eating breakfast tacos, I'm not going to play well."
If we don't eat breakfast tacos, we're just in a bad mood. So Aldridge's reasoning seems pretty fair if the Spurs' ranking indirectly depends on it.

But the Spur did admit that if he did eat tacos, his go-to would be bacon, sausage and egg.

At least he's got good taste.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Twitter Pokes Fun at How Far Apart LaMarcus Aldridge and Kawhi Leonard are Standing In All-Star Photo Read More

  2. New Worlds Man: Groundbreaking Science Fiction Author and Editor Michael Moorcock Makes a Rare Appearance at Pop Con Read More

  3. The Ice Queen Cometh: Emmy-nominated Drag Race Star Raven Brings Her Dramatic Act to San Antonio’s Main Strip Read More

  4. Celebrate Anti-Valentine’s Day While Helping Le Strange Sideshow Travel to New Orleans Showcase Read More

  5. Texas Sicario Embraces Crime Fiction’s Past (and Predictability) Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...