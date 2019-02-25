‘Drag Race’ Crybaby Farrah Moan Brings Her Christina Aguilera-inspired Act to San Antonio

click to enlarge Courtesy of Farrah Moan

click to enlarge Courtesy of Farrah Moan

Event Details Farrah Moan @ Heat Nightclub 1500 N. Main San Antonio, TX When: Wed., Feb. 27, 10:30 p.m. & 12 a.m. Price: $15-$25 LGBT and Special Events Map

In the realm of, contestants with ties to Texas have a solid track record for leaving behind distinctive signatures — Alyssa Edwards perfected the tongue pop, Shangela rejoiced “Halleloo” and Cynthia Lee Fontaine drove us “cucu.”Farrah Moan, on the other hand, is perhaps best remembered for her crying episodes. A Houston native who cut her drag teeth in Austin with assistance from Fontaine, Moan — whose name nods topheromones and iconic Texan beauty Farrah Fawcett, not to mention “being a whore” — relocated to Las Vegas before entering the ninth season ofas an admittedly “scared little 22-year-old.”Styled as a Christina Aguilera-inspired showgirl with a fetishistic edge, Moan was frequently in the bottom, never won a challenge and ultimately finished in eighth place. Returning to the reality competition series on the fourth season of, Moan addressed her reputation as the “crybaby” of season nine while claiming to have polished her craft and evolved into a “grown-ass mature spray-tanned adult.” Thrown curveballs by pre-existing bitchery with Gia Gunn and a quieter rivalry with Valentina (who got the distinct pleasure of eliminating her twice), Moan sashayed away in the second episode, finishing in ninth place.Speaking tolate last year, the Los Angeles-based performer lamented the outcome but beamed about having found a high-profile fan in Christina Aguilera herself. Since meeting Aguilera on an episode of, Moan has appeared on stage with her idol several times, introducing her at LA Pride and performing as a backup dancer during Opening Ceremony’s Spring/Summer 2019 show at New York Fashion Week. Glittery, feathery, pink and poppy, Moan returns to the Alamo City for two shows at Heat with support from comedically gifted hostess Tencha la Jefa and the Rey Lopez Entertainment Showgirls.