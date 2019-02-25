The Real Comedians of Social Media Blaze Through San Antonio

click to enlarge
On Sunday, I had the opportunity to meet backstage with comedian Kevin Fredericks, better known as "KevOnStage," right before a performance of great stand-up.
Fredericks, 35, is currently on tour in support of his latest independently-funded production, The Real Comedians of Social Media.
Alongside fellow comedians Tahir Moore
, 34, and Tony Baker
, 41, the tour is booked for more than 80 shows in 78 cities, having already sold out 50 cities.
Fredericks, Moore and Baker have made waves on social media platforms with their comedy. Even granting them the opportunity to write for and produce content for All Def Digital, a multi-platform media company created by hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons of Def Jam Entertainment. All Def works to leverage the cultural power of hip-hop, comedy and social justice.
In my own words, the show was incredible. The personalities of each comedian never changed from backstage to on-stage. These guys had me, as well as the entire audience, in tears, bringing down the house of Resurrection Church, located at 16875 Jones Maltsberger Road.
Tahir Moore/tahirmoore.com
Moore enthusiastically set the mood as the host and first comedian to hit the stage. He immediately engaged the audience and delivered an honest, yet raw and hilarious performance. Moore gave amusing perspectives of life's everyday ups and downs, starting with growing up on food stamps to being robbed while working for White Castle. Moore is well known for his character "Fast Mike" on the hit HBO series Insecure
.
Big Irish Jay Hollingsworth/bigirishjay.com
Filling in for Tony Baker, who was absent due to illness, Jay "Big Irish" Hollingsworth
followed Moore. Hailing from Boston, Massachusetts, Hollingsworth has been featured in numerous comedy specials, to include work with Comedy Central, MTV, and All Def Digital. Hollingsworth introspectively made fun of his weight and bravely tackled issues on race. His part of the performance was an example of what America needs in such a divided climate, someone to bridge the gap with humor and truth.
KevOnStage completed the comedy hour with a riveting performance. Fredericks has great energy and story-telling ability. Refined and original, Fredericks poked fun at life as a family man and demolished the ideals and social pressures of being a mans-man.
Fredericks can be considered a comedic genius. Since leaving All Def, Fredericks and his wife, Melissa Fredericks, have trail-blazed through the country with self-funded productions. Fredericks hosts a number of podcasts and continues to write for film and television.
"We want top provide great entertainment at a reasonable cost," Fredericks said. "We want people to be able to bring their families and enjoy authentic and great comedy."
Fredericks, alongside his brother and business partner Jason Fredericks, completed the interview with inspiring words for up-and-coming comedians and creatives. "This is the golden age of independence," Fredericks said. "All creatives should focus on putting themselves into the spotlight that they want to attract. Utilize the tools you have and work hard for what you seek."
San Antonians who didn't catch the show truly missed out.
Be sure to catch the trio next time they're in town.
