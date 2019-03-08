Beloved Classic The Wizard of Oz Blows Into Tobin Center for Special Performance

click to enlarge Apex Touring

Event Details Wizard of Oz @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts 100 Auditorium Circle River Walk San Antonio, TX When: Tue., March 12, 7:30 p.m. Price: $49.50-$99.50 Theater Map

For one night only, the Tobin Center will be transformed into a land of glimmering metals — emerald, ruby and, of course, gold. Designed as a faithful rendering of the timeless film, the theatrical adaptation ofbrings to life the technicolor magic that first captured the world’s imagination in 1939.Dorothy and Toto (played on tour by Kalie Kaimann and adorable terrier Murphy) are whipped up by a tornado and dropped into the enchanted land of Oz, and soon meet a variety of misfits – a brainless Scarecrow, a fearful Lion and a heartless Tin Man – who join them on their quest to meet the powerful Wizard who resides in the Emerald City.The stage production features imaginative choreography and splashy special effects sure to impress, and after the performance the artists will come back onstage for a Q&A as part of the Tobin’s Generation NEXT initiative, giving attendees a chance to get an up close and personal look at the stagecraft behind the scenes.