Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, March 13, 2019

Documentary on the San Antonio Police Department’s Mental Health Unit Wins a Special Jury Award at the SXSW Film Festival

Posted By on Wed, Mar 13, 2019 at 9:28 AM

click to enlarge JENIFER MCSHANE
  • Jenifer McShane
The South by Southwest (SXSW) Film Festival announced its Jury and Special Award winners last night at the Paramount Theater in Austin.

Winning “Special Jury Recognition for Empathy in Craft” in the documentary film category was Connecticut-based director Jenifer McShane for her feature Ernie & Joe. The doc tells the story of Ernie Stevens and Joe Smarro, two mental health officers with the San Antonio Police Department, who are part of a special unit that responds exclusively to emergency calls with mentally ill citizens.

“I am thrilled,” McShane told the Current late Tuesday night after her big win. “It's such an honor to be recognized. My hope is this will help elevate the film and bring attention to the issues surrounding the mental health crisis in this country.”

In awarding McShane with the special recognition, the SXSW jury also released a statement about the film, which made its world premiere at the festival this past Saturday.



“Everyone needs to pay the fuck attention to this deeply felt and expertly rendered documentary about two members of the San Antonio Police Department’s Mental Health Unit, who are changing how police see their own jobs with their embrace of making empathy and the individual the priority over force and violence,” the statement read.

SXSW attendees have one more chance to see Ernie & Joe at the festival. The doc will screen for the final time this Friday, March 15 at 6 p.m. at AFS Cinema (6406 N. IH 35).

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. 61st Annual San Antonio Folk Dance Festival Showcases Styles from Mexico, India, Russia, Romania and Beyond Read More

  2. San Antonio Spurs Hold Greek Freak to 27 Points in Win Over Milwaukee Read More

  3. Gaming Expo, From Video Games to Tabletop, Sets Up in San Antonio This Weekend Read More

  4. Women Artists Take Over Artpace with a Trio of Exhibitions Tackling Gender, Race and Identity Read More

  5. Free Will Astrology (3/13/19-3/26/19) Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...