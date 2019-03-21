Jesse Borrego, Shea Serrano to Make Guest Appearance on Live Recording of Spurs Podcast This Sunday

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Jesse Borrego // Instagram / em_meets_world
Two San Antonio favorites will be part of a special recording of Spurs podcast Spurscast this Sunday.
Actor Jesse Borrego and New York Times
bestselling author Shea Serrano will join Project Spurs content director Paul Garcia and Energy 94.1's Anthony A. of the Dana Cortez Show for a live episode of Spurscast this Sunday from the heart of the West Side.
"Project Spurs is proud to partner with the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center to bring this unique basketball conversation to San Antonio's Westside," Garcia said in a press release.
Though the event will take place on the West Side, Borrego and Serrano both proudly rep the South Side. Borrego, who got his start on the TV drama Fame
and is best known for the movie Blood In, Blood Out
, graduated from Harlandale, while Serrano, a music and sports writer with a dedicated Twitter following
, is a Southwest alum.
Episode 534 will be recorded at 5 p.m. ahead of the Spurs' game against the the Boston Celtics. Fans also can stick around after the recording for a screening of the game at 6:30 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.