SOLI Chamber Ensemble Reunites with Vocalist Clarice Assad for Special Performances

Event Details SOLI Chamber Ensemble: An Evening with Clarice @ Jazz, TX and Trinity University Ruth Taylor Recital Hall 312 Pearl Pkwy. (Bldg. 6, Ste. 6001) and One Trinity Place San Antonio, TX When: Sun., March 31, 3 p.m. and Tue., April 2, 7:30 p.m. Price: $10-$25 Classical Music Map

SOLI Chamber Ensemble reunites with Brazilian-American vocalist and composer Clarice Assad, a powerhouse performer whose prolific output includes genre-bending compositions and improvisatory performances. Assad synthesizes elements of jazz and world music in new works that showcase extended vocal techniques, often employing scatting and improvisational figures in tandem with more traditional settings of lyric poetry.SOLI first collaborated with Assad in 2016 with the commissioned piece ELEMENTOS, a song cycle “inspired by the four elements: earth, fire, water and air.” According to clarinetist Stephanie Key, SOLI immediately formed a “symbiotic relationship” with Assad that was downright enchanting, and this new collaboration seeks to rekindle that magic. For Exploraçāo, SOLI and Assad will reprise selections from ELEMENTOS, but the real showstopper is the world premiere of SYNTHETICO, in which Assad expands her vocal technique into the electronic realm. Intrigued by the popularity of voice boxes in rock and pop music, Assad got her hands on a TC-Helicon VoiceLive Touch and set to work, creating distinct soundscapes that allow her to sing in impossible timbres that she marries to SOLI’s complement of violin, clarinet, cello and piano.On the jam-packed program, Assad and SOLI will also perform new arrangements of works by Astor Piazzolla, Milton Nascimento, Mario Borges and Gabriel Levy.