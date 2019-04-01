Monday, April 1, 2019
Progressive Pop-Up Échale Books to Celebrate Second Anniversary with Pachanga and Sale
Like many other forward-thinking folks in the U.S. and beyond, San Antonio-born Gianna Rendon took the sucker punch of President Donald Trump’s 2016 victory as an urgent call to action. After some pondering, the West Side native and Esperanza Peace and Justice Center alum launched Échale Books in response to the mounting “hatred in the country against people of color,
Échale Books founder Gianna Rendon
women, LGBTQ people and other marginalized people.”
Specializing in both new and used books exploring feminist, LGBTQ, Chicanx/Latinx and politically progressive topics, not to mention bilingual and Spanish-language offerings, Échale has popped up at more than 30 local events and markets since its inception and hopes to establish a brick-and-mortar location as early as this fall. Operating with support from Rendon’s multitasking “comadres” Eliza Perez and Jessica Gonzales, the independent upstart is set to celebrate its two-year anniversary with a weekend sale at the Parish. After kicking off on Friday evening with DJ beats, vegan-friendly bites “y lots of books,” the celebration continues all day Saturday with what Rendon describes as “the type of party for people who think that drinking coffee, eating pan dulce and reading books is a party.”
Free, 6-9pm Fri, Apr. 5, 10am-6pm Sat, Apr. 6, the Parish, second floor (not ADA accessible), 1614 Buena Vista St., (210) 328-1980, facebook.com/echalebookssa.
@ The Parish
1624 Buena Vista St
Central
San Antonio,
TX
When: Fri., April 5, 6-9 p.m. and Sat., April 6, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Price:
Free
Special Events, Free and Words
