Progressive Pop-Up Échale Books to Celebrate Second Anniversary with Pachanga and Sale

click to enlarge Courtesy of Échale Books

click to enlarge Échale Books founder Gianna Rendon

Event Details Échale Books 2nd Anniversary Sale y Pachanga @ The Parish 1624 Buena Vista St Central San Antonio, TX When: Fri., April 5, 6-9 p.m. and Sat., April 6, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Price: Free Special Events, Free and Words Map

Like many other forward-thinking folks in the U.S. and beyond, San Antonio-born Gianna Rendon took the sucker punch of President Donald Trump’s 2016 victory as an urgent call to action. After some pondering, the West Side native and Esperanza Peace and Justice Center alum launched Échale Books in response to the mounting “hatred in the country against people of color,women, LGBTQ people and other marginalized people.”Specializing in both new and used books exploring feminist, LGBTQ, Chicanx/Latinx and politically progressive topics, not to mention bilingual and Spanish-language offerings, Échale has popped up at more than 30 local events and markets since its inception and hopes to establish a brick-and-mortar location as early as this fall. Operating with support from Rendon’s multitasking “comadres” Eliza Perez and Jessica Gonzales, the independent upstart is set to celebrate its two-year anniversary with a weekend sale at the Parish. After kicking off on Friday evening with DJ beats, vegan-friendly bites “y lots of books,” the celebration continues all day Saturday with what Rendon describes as “the type of party for people who think that drinking coffee, eating pan dulce and reading books is a party.”