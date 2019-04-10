Email
Wednesday, April 10, 2019

One-woman Show 'Curanderas & Chocolate' from Patricia Zamora to Share Her Experiences While Highlighting Mexican Culture

Posted By on Wed, Apr 10, 2019 at 2:10 PM

COURTESY PHOTO BY HELENA MCNEILL
  • Courtesy photo by Helena McNeill
Just in time to remind us that celebrating and honoring our Mexican roots as a city requires more than confetti, Coronas and crass crowds, Patricia Zamora’s new play will make its San Antonio debut this weekend.

Curanderas & Chocolate: Cuentos of a Latina Life is Zamora’s one-woman show that, through the use of autobiography alongside imaginative storytelling, explores faith, curanderismo and evolving cultural conceptions of sickness and wellness. The show, which finds Zamora working with local dramatist and Current contributor Jade Esteban Estrada as a creative consultant, features nine short vignettes and Zamora playing seven different characters. That makes for a fast-paced and thoroughly engrossing experience.

Zamora has said of the play that she “began writing these stories to honor the experiences in [her] own life while also highlighting [her] beautiful culture.”

$10, 8pm Fri April 12-Sat April 13, 3pm Sun April 14, Gregg Barrios Theater at The Overtime, 5409 Bandera Rd., Suite 205, (210) 557-7562, theovertimetheater.org.
Event Details Curanderas & Chocolate: Cuentos of a Latina life
@ The Gregg Barrios Theater at the Overtime
5409 Bandera Road, Suite 205
San Antonio, TX
When: Fridays, 8-10 p.m. and Saturdays, 8-10 p.m. Continues through April 20
Price: $10
Buy Tickets
Theater
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

