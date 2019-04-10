One-woman Show 'Curanderas & Chocolate' from Patricia Zamora to Share Her Experiences While Highlighting Mexican Culture

Courtesy photo by Helena McNeill

Just in time to remind us that celebrating and honoring our Mexican roots as a city requires more than confetti, Coronas and crass crowds, Patricia Zamora’s new play will make its San Antonio debut this weekend.is Zamora’s one-woman show that, through the use of autobiography alongside imaginative storytelling, explores faith, curanderismo and evolving cultural conceptions of sickness and wellness. The show, which finds Zamora working with local dramatist andcontributor Jade Esteban Estrada as a creative consultant, features nine short vignettes and Zamora playing seven different characters. That makes for a fast-paced and thoroughly engrossing experience.Zamora has said of the play that she “began writing these stories to honor the experiences in [her] own life while also highlighting [her] beautiful culture.”