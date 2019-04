San Antonio's Barney Smith Appears in Meme for His Former Toilet Seat Collection

Barney Smith may be known to San Antonio as the king of toilet seats, but he's now known in the Instagram-verse thanks to a meme.Earlier this week, Instagram account @ayehoodmemes shared a meme touching on Amazon's failed algorithm in which it recommends a surplus of related items after you make a purchase. For this meme's purpose, it used the example of buying a toilet seat from the online shopping platform.The meme features a shot of Smith, who had a collection of more than 1,400 toilet seats before selling it to an outdoor bar with locations in Dallas and Houston., in front of a wall of decorated toilet seats.Long live Barney Smith.