Friday, April 19, 2019
San Antonio's Barney Smith Appears in Meme for His Former Toilet Seat Collection
Posted
By Sarah Martinez
on Fri, Apr 19, 2019 at 5:41 PM
Barney Smith may be known to San Antonio as the king of toilet seats, but he's now known in the Instagram-verse thanks to a meme.
Earlier this week, Instagram account @ayehoodmemes
shared a meme touching on Amazon's failed algorithm in which it recommends a surplus of related items after you make a purchase. For this meme's purpose, it used the example of buying a toilet seat from the online shopping platform.
The meme features a shot of Smith, who had a collection of more than 1,400 toilet seats before selling it to an outdoor bar with locations in Dallas and Houston., in front of a wall of decorated toilet seats.
Long live Barney Smith.
Tags: Barney Smith, Alamo Heights, toilet seat museum, Texas, San Antonio, meme, Amazon, Image