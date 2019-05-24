Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 24, 2019

A Facepalming Lincoln Took Home the Grand Prize at This Year's Texas SandFest

Posted By on Fri, May 24, 2019 at 11:13 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY KASTLE KELLY / TEXAS SANDFEST VIA FACEBOOK / TEXASSANDFEST
The annual Texas SandFest draws thousands of visitors to Port Aransas for a weekend that celebrates the transitory art form of sand sculpture. And this year, spectators got a potent political statement as part of their pilgrimage.


Canadian Master Sculptor Damon Langlois — purportedly known to some by his superhero alter-ego "SandyMan" — crafted this year's winner, entitled "Liberty is Crumbling." A clear indictment of the current United States administration, Langlois' sculpture puts a twist on the Lincoln Memorial, portraying our 16th president slouching with his head in his hands while his marble seat disintegrates beneath him.
click to enlarge PHOTO BY TEXAS SANDFEST VIA INSTAGRAM / TEXAS_SANDFEST

According to SandFest's Master Sculptor Coordinator Suzanne Altamare, "sculptures are judged on originality, degree of difficulty, proper proportions, cleanliness of finished surfaces and the WOW factor," and Langlois' lifelike rendering of an exasperated Lincoln clearly hit a nerve.

By now, Langlois' Lincoln is of course long gone, but we'll likely see a bevy of political sculptures for 2020's election year SandFest.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

  |  

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Snoop Dogg Throws Shade at Spurs for Kawhi Leonard Drama Read More

  2. Las Vegas Show 'Thunder from Down Under' Going on Tour, Stopping in San Antonio Read More

  3. Joe Bob Briggs Will Grace San Antonio with His Presence for 'How Rednecks Saved Hollywood' Read More

  4. These San Antonio Women Are Proving How Puro They Are with Inspired Manicures Read More

  5. Check Out Kayaking, Live Music and More at This Year's Museum Reach 10-Year Anniversary Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...