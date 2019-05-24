Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 24, 2019

TPR's Cinema Tuesdays Kicks Off with Screening of Raiders of the Lost Ark

Posted By on Fri, May 24, 2019 at 2:55 PM

click to enlarge PARAMOUNT PICTURES
  • Paramount Pictures
With an iconic opening action sequence that traumatized yours truly as a toddler (most four-year-olds have yet to confront human mortality, let alone at the hands of a massive, unstoppable boulder), Raiders of the Lost Ark marked the birth of a new classic that spawned three sequels spanning as many decades, much in the vein of the film serials of the ’30s and ’40s that served as its inspiration.


Born out of a partnership between George Lucas and Steven Spielberg, both underdogs who had hit it big with scrappy productions in the mid-’70s (if you’re drawing a blank, those were Star Wars and Jaws), Raiders of the Lost Ark hits a pitch-perfect balance between adventure, romance and a hefty dose of levity (“Snakes. Why did it have to be snakes?”), thanks in large part to Harrison Ford’s portrayal of adventuring archaeologist Indiana “That belongs in a museum!” Jones. The film’s stunning imagery and art direction nabbed it five Oscars, with impressive effects that instill nostalgia for a time before most film and TV was coated in a shiny CGI-finish.

For all of the above and more, Raiders of the Lost Ark is a fitting opener for this year’s TPR Cinema Tuesday series. This summer’s selections include everything from Alfred Hitchcock to David Fincher, plus the return of the popular Oscar Shorts program, and will finish with a bang with another early ’80s hit: The Blues Brothers.

$10-$15, 7:30pm Tue May 28, Santikos Bijou, 4522 Fredericksburg Rd., (210) 614-8977, tpr.org.
Event Details Cinema Tuesdays: Raiders of the Lost Ark
@ Santikos Bijou
4522 Fredericksburg Rd.
San Antonio, TX
When: Tue., May 28, 7:30 p.m.
Price: $10-$15
Buy Tickets
Film
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Cinema Tuesdays: Raiders of the Lost Ark

    Staff Pick
    Cinema Tuesdays: Raiders of the Lost Ark @ Santikos Bijou

    • Tue., May 28, 7:30 p.m. $10-$15
    • Buy Tickets

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Las Vegas Show 'Thunder from Down Under' Going on Tour, Stopping in San Antonio Read More

  2. Check Out Kayaking, Live Music and More at This Year's Museum Reach 10-Year Anniversary Read More

  3. The Briscoe Launches Its Summer Film Series with Kirk Douglas Cowboy Epic Lonely Are the Brave Read More

  4. Snoop Dogg Throws Shade at Spurs for Kawhi Leonard Drama Read More

  5. Saint Sadist Straps Readers in for a Nihilistic Descent into Hell Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...