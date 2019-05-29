Magician Duo Penn & Teller Bringing Comedy, Illusions to the Majestic

click to enlarge Courtesy of Penn & Teller

Want a longstanding career in entertainment, but don’t know how to make it last? Take a page from magician duo Penn & Teller’s book and carve out your own niche! Penn & Teller first hit it big in the ’80s with their unique blend of comedy and skillfully crafted illusions, which they have parlayed into live performances, TV shows, books and more. They’ve also used their powers as purveyors of trickery to debunk pseudoscientific beliefs, most notably on the show Penn & Teller: Bullshit! (which aired on Showtime from 2003 to 2010). While Penn is famously the “talker” of the two, Teller hasn’t spent his entire career in silence, even voicing himself in a cameo on The Simpsons.The duo now hosts Penn & Teller: Fool Us on the CW, wherein they pit budding magicians against their knowledge as veterans of magic in a competition to see whether each guest can pull the wool over the duo’s eyes. If Penn & Teller cannot suss out the method behind a competitor’s illusions, the magician will be awarded the opportunity to act as the opener for their Las Vegas residency.Luckily for those of us who can’t make it out to Vegas, between the aforementioned residency and their shooting schedule Penn & Teller have somehow found time to take their show on the road, giving people nationwide a chance to enjoy their act live.