Voted 2018 BEST Children and Baby Boutique: Bambinos Invites YOU to Shop Small All Summer!

As a small business owner and designer, Karen Saunders is all about shopping small. At Bambinos, Saunders clothing store, she loves to help outfit the local community’s kiddos for all of the fun family vacations and backyard barbecues. Bambinos Boutique, San Antonio’s finest baby and children’s boutique, is so thankful to have the city’s support for all of these years, and they can’t imagine what it would be like if we didn’t have local businesses like their own. Places like Local Coffee, Bird Bakery and, of course, Bambinos (among so many other restaurants and shops that San Antonioans love) wouldn’t exist without local support, and without them, San Antonio wouldn’t have the same energy or character.
click to enlarge
This summer, to show the same love and support Bambinos Boutique has received, Saunders is taking on a personal challenge to exclusively shop small, and she’s encouraging others to as well. Shopping at family-owned businesses gives back to communities, helps provide jobs, and builds relationships in our neighborhoods. By shopping small, you help the owners support the local brands they carry, and you’ll receive more tailored customer service.
All summer long, Bambinos Boutique will be sharing other local boutiques, restaurants, markets, and services and other fabulous local finds on its Instagram posts on Sundays (make sure to follow @lovebambinos) and its store blog.
click to enlarge
You, yes YOU our community, neighbors and future friends are invited take the challenge with Bambinos and its employees, they’d love to share what you’re doing as well — just remember to tag @loveBambinos and use the hashtag #shopsmallsummer. This is a fun way to explore the destinations you travel to this summer and get to know your neighborhood a little bit more. Who knows, maybe you’ll find your new favorite coffee shop and bakery, too!
Bambino's Boutique is located 255 E Basse Rd #908 San Antonio, TX 78209 phone: 210-824-7676 Email for more information: info@bambinosboutique.com
click to enlarge
Follow them on Social Media:
Facebook: facebook.com/lovebambinos
Instagram: @lovebambinos
Hashtags: #lovebambinos #shopsmallsummer
Website: bambinosboutique.com
click to enlarge
About Bambinos: Bambinos has earned its reputation as being the finest and best baby and children’s boutique by doing one thing very well: providing customers with the very best products and services. Whether Bambinos is delivering pre-washed preemie clothing to mothers at the medical center, designing your perfect nursery or offering exclusive brands you can’t find anywhere else, it strives to make each and every experience a memorable one. Located in the heart of San Antonio, Bambinos has served the community for over 26 years and is known for offering the finest infant and toddler clothing, keepsake gifts, special occasion wear, baby gear and much, much more. With the owners attending to every detail on a daily basis, you will always receive the VIP treatment the moment you walk in the door. Bambinos also offers an online shopping experience with in-store pickup for local customers and ships to customers nationwide, providing you with unlimited opportunities to shop.