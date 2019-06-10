Email
Monday, June 10, 2019

Former Spur Tony Parker is Officially Retired from the NBA

Posted By on Mon, Jun 10, 2019 at 4:53 PM

After one season with the Charlotte Hornets, longtime Spur Tony Parker has announced his retirement from basketball.

Parker, now 37, shocked fans Monday by revealing in an interview with The Undefeated that he is retiring.

"I'm going to retire," Parker told the sports site. "I decided that I'm not going to play basketball anymore."

Monday's news comes just shy of a year after Parker announced that he had signed with the Charlotte Hornets to get more time on the court. Still, he will forever be a Spur. During his time in San Antonio, he was a six-time All-Star, helped the team secure four championships and in 2007 was the first European player to be named Finals MVP.



Parker previously said it was his goal to play 20 seasons in the NBA. The 2018-2019 season was his 18th, and the only one not as a Spur. San Antonio signed the Frenchman, then only 19, in the 2001 NBA draft. Parker told The Undefeated that he feels physically capable of playing two more seasons, but he felt that it's time to step away from the game.

"A lot of different stuff ultimately led me to this decision," Parker said in the interview. "But, at the end of the day, I was like, if I can't be Tony Parker anymore and I can't play for a championship, I don't want to play basketball anymore."

Parker said his decision was partially influenced by missing his time as a Spur and being away from his family in the Alamo City. He plans to live in San Antonio, though he has business commitments in France.

You can read the full interview here.

