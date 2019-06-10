Homegrown Web Series Powdered Wig Machine Hosts Finale Premiere Party at Brick on Tuesday

click to enlarge
-
Photo by Powdered Wig Machine via YouTube
The brainchild of Brandon Pittman and Megan Solis, Powdered Wig Machine operates on a pretty basic premise: ultimately, it's just an interview show.
But that's not the whole story.
Infused with a sardonic surrealism that would be perfectly at home on the "dank memes" subreddit, the series features Pittman and his interview subjects casually conversing in a variety of costumes and settings — and with wry editing that's somehow both invasive yet raw, as the interviews rarely cut away (unless a Barbie flashback reenactment
is called for).
The series first dropped nine months ago with the kind of predictably lo-fi entries you'd expect from a brand new YouTube channel. However, production values jumped markedly starting with the third episode and have only improved from there, culminating in the fifth episode's
cinematic cold open, in which "Miss Gimp" kidnaps Pittman (and his synthetic wig) and drags him in front of a panel of queens for the interview.
On Tuesday, the series will wrap up its first season with a finale premiere and
click to enlarge
-
Photo by Powdered Wig Machine via Facebook
experimental film party at Brick at Blue Star that will feature boundary-stretching films by Alyssa Landez, Anthony Rundblade, Ashley Bueno, Darren Ryan, Justo Cisneros, Rebecca Hurst, Richard Evans, Ves-Tij and The Wizard in addition to the final entry of Powdered Wig Machine.
A word of warning: if you like weird stuff but are a bit squeamish, this event might not be for you. The videos on the docket feature a healthy dose of vulgarity, some mild nudity and other "heavy subject matter."
Free, 7pm Tues. June 11, Brick at Blue Star, 108 Blue Star, (210) 262-8653, facebook.com.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
@ Brick at Blue Star
108 Blue Star
Southtown
San Antonio,
TX
When: Tue., June 11, 7-11:45 p.m.
210.262.8653
Price:
Free
Film and Special Events