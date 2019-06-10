Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 10, 2019

Homegrown Web Series Powdered Wig Machine Hosts Finale Premiere Party at Brick on Tuesday

Posted By on Mon, Jun 10, 2019 at 2:57 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY POWDERED WIG MACHINE VIA YOUTUBE
  • Photo by Powdered Wig Machine via YouTube
The brainchild of Brandon Pittman and Megan Solis, Powdered Wig Machine operates on a pretty basic premise: ultimately, it's just an interview show.

But that's not the whole story.

Infused with a sardonic surrealism that would be perfectly at home on the "dank memes" subreddit, the series features Pittman and his interview subjects casually conversing in a variety of costumes and settings — and with wry editing that's somehow both invasive yet raw, as the interviews rarely cut away (unless a Barbie flashback reenactment is called for).

The series first dropped nine months ago with the kind of predictably lo-fi entries you'd expect from a brand new YouTube channel. However, production values jumped markedly starting with the third episode and have only improved from there, culminating in the fifth episode's cinematic cold open, in which "Miss Gimp" kidnaps Pittman (and his synthetic wig) and drags him in front of a panel of queens for the interview.



On Tuesday, the series will wrap up its first season with a finale premiere and 
click to enlarge PHOTO BY POWDERED WIG MACHINE VIA FACEBOOK
  • Photo by Powdered Wig Machine via Facebook
 experimental film party at Brick at Blue Star that will feature boundary-stretching films by Alyssa Landez, Anthony Rundblade, Ashley Bueno, Darren Ryan, Justo Cisneros, Rebecca Hurst, Richard Evans, Ves-Tij and The Wizard in addition to the final entry of Powdered Wig Machine.

A word of warning: if you like weird stuff but are a bit squeamish, this event might not be for you. The videos on the docket feature a healthy dose of vulgarity, some mild nudity and other "heavy subject matter."

Free, 7pm Tues. June 11, Brick at Blue Star, 108 Blue Star, (210) 262-8653, facebook.com.
Event Details Powdered Wig Machine Season Finale & Experimental Film Party
@ Brick at Blue Star
108 Blue Star
Southtown
San Antonio, TX
When: Tue., June 11, 7-11:45 p.m.
210.262.8653
Price: Free
Film and Special Events
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Powdered Wig Machine Season Finale & Experimental Film Party

    Staff Pick User Submitted
    Powdered Wig Machine Season Finale & Experimental Film Party @ Brick at Blue Star

    • Tue., June 11, 7-11:45 p.m. Free

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Spurs' Dejounte Murray Buys Car for Brother Following High School Graduation, Posts Emotional Video Read More

  2. Summer Edition of PechaKucha Brings Eclectic Lineup to San Antonio Read More

  3. Voted 2018 BEST Children and Baby Boutique: Bambinos Invites YOU to Shop Small All Summer! Read More

  4. Slab Cinema and Hemisfair to Screen Star Wars For Free This Summer Read More

  5. Weekend Plans a Disaster? Stream These Four New Apocalyptic Titles Instead Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...