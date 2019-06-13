Thursday, June 13, 2019
Queer Eye Star Jonathan Van Ness Coming to San Antonio in December
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Thu, Jun 13, 2019 at 12:28 PM
Photo by Jonathan Van Ness via Twitter
Jonathan Van Ness, First of His Name, Protector of the Tresses, Slayer of Gender-Normative Style and Wearer of Bomb Ass Red Carpet Lewks will be gracing San Antonio with his glorious gay presence in December. The host of hit web series Gay of Thrones and resident hair guru for Netflix's Queer Eye
reboot has taken his show on the road to serve "cirque-du-so-gay-realness between stand-up sets so good your face will be in need of a massage from all the smiling."
For his Road to Beijing
tour, Van Ness will bring on the laughs as he lays out his plan to pursue his lifelong dream of becoming a world class figure skater. Who knows – with the next Olympic cycle just beginning, maybe he can kick things into high gear and truly become a contender for the coveted gold medal in Beijing in 2022!
So buckle up, henny, and get a load of these gams as Van Ness storms the stage for what will certainly be a great gay old time.
Tickets for Jonathan Van Ness: Road to Beijing
go on sale Friday.
$35-$65, 8 p.m. Sunday, December 8, The Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston, (210) 226-5700, majesticempire.com
Comedy
