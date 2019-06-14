Email
Friday, June 14, 2019

Weird Al Yankovic Stopping at the Majestic This Weekend, So Get Ready to Sing Along to His Classics

Posted By on Fri, Jun 14, 2019 at 7:32 AM

Purveyor of irreverent hits Weird Al Yankovic originated a brand of satirical pop with major staying power, proven by a four-decade back catalog that includes everything from geek rap “White and Nerdy” to 11-minute deep cut “Albuquerque.” Although he hasn’t released an album since 2014’s Mandatory Fun, Weird Al still tours regularly, and now follows up 2018’s “The Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour” with “The Strings Attached Tour.”

That’s right, folks — Weird Al has strung up the stage, and you’re gonna love it.

Without a new studio album to promote — though Broadway fans will cross their fingers for an appearance of his Hamilton polka medley — Weird Al has to shake things up in a different way, and what’s better than rearranging his music to add an orchestral complement? Weird Al and his original band will be joined by backup singers and a full symphony orchestra, so get ready to hear classics from “Eat It” to “Amish Paradise” in a whole new way.

$39.50-$89.50, Sun Jun 16, 8pm, The Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.
