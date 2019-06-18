Tuesday, June 18, 2019
Video Dungeon Theatre Hosting Special Screening of Hedwig and the Angry Inch
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Tue, Jun 18, 2019 at 9:53 AM
A botched sex change operation obtained in pursuit of an escape from behind the Iron Curtain set Hedwig (then “Hansel Schmidt”) on an unstoppable trajectory that somehow lead to her serving punk rock realness in a chain of failing restaurants called “Bilgewater’s” (with a name like that, is it any surprise they’re always empty?).
Originally performed as a musical, show-creator John Cameron Mitchell adapted Hedwig’s story into a 2001 film, starring alongside some of his original off-Broadway cast members, including Miriam Shor. Between Hedwig’s trademark feathered wig, the catchy and poignant tunes on the soundtrack and costumes that are still on point today, it’s no wonder that this rock opera remains popular almost 20 years later.
Video Dungeon Theatre’s special screening of Hedwig and the Angry Inch
will feature a bonus performance after the film by members of the Texas Light Opera, whose production of the original musical opens in July.
Free, Thu June 20, 9pm, Oak Hills Tavern, 7920 Fredericksburg Road, facebook.com/thevideodungeon.
@ Woodlawn Pointe
702 Donaldson Avenue
Monticello
San Antonio,
TX
When: July 11-13, 8-10 p.m., July 13, 3-5 p.m. and July 14-13, 4-6 p.m.
Price:
$18-$25
Theater, LGBT and Live Music
