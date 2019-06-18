Video Dungeon Theatre Hosting Special Screening of Hedwig and the Angry Inch

click to enlarge New Line Cinema

A botched sex change operation obtained in pursuit of an escape from behind the Iron Curtain set Hedwig (then “Hansel Schmidt”) on an unstoppable trajectory that somehow lead to her serving punk rock realness in a chain of failing restaurants called “Bilgewater’s” (with a name like that, is it any surprise they’re always empty?).Originally performed as a musical, show-creator John Cameron Mitchell adapted Hedwig’s story into a 2001 film, starring alongside some of his original off-Broadway cast members, including Miriam Shor. Between Hedwig’s trademark feathered wig, the catchy and poignant tunes on the soundtrack and costumes that are still on point today, it’s no wonder that this rock opera remains popular almost 20 years later.Video Dungeon Theatre’s special screening ofwill feature a bonus performance after the film by members of the Texas Light Opera, whose production of the original musical opens in July.