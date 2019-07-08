Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 8, 2019

San Antonio Artist Raul Gonzalez Turns House Cleaning Into Performance Art at Artpace Exhibit

Posted By on Mon, Jul 8, 2019 at 11:11 AM

Saturdays are for sweeping and tidying up the house, and artist Raul Gonzalez is bringing that energy to Artpace on Saturday, July 13, with a four-hour performance.

Gonzalez will be Swiffering, dancing to a specially curated playlist and touching up the Main Space gallery at Artpace, where his exhibit, Front and Back, and Side to Side is currently on display.

"For this performance, I want to treat the space as an office or home that needs cleaning, or one that needs maintaining," Gonzalez said. "I can recall Saturday mornings spent cleaning our family’s apartment alongside my mom and two younger sisters. My mom would pop in her cassettes and jam her favorite songs on the home stereo. She often played Tejano, new wave, and pop dance songs."
click image Artist Raul Gonzalez takes inspiration for his performance from childhood memories and his experiences as a stay-at-home father. - RAUL GONZALEZ/FACEBOOK
  • Raul Gonzalez/Facebook
  • Artist Raul Gonzalez takes inspiration for his performance from childhood memories and his experiences as a stay-at-home father.
The name of the performance is I got ta' maintain, a nod to his role as a stay-at-home father and to the upkeep of the physical art installation itself, which is made primarily of duct tape. Part of Gonzalez's four-hour performance, which will be livestreamed on Artpace's Facebook page, will be reapplying and repairing damaged neon tape.

Front and Back, and Side to Side was inspired by the light and shadows in the Main Space itself, as well as the rhythms of hip hop and disco music Gonzalez listened to while applying duct tape and cardboard to the room.



"One of my earliest memories of using bright colors was when I was about two or three years old," Gonzalez said. "[My mom] once brought me home some really nice highlighters that I drew with for weeks. Little did I know that color scheme would continue to evolve throughout my artwork. Here I am in my thirties using bright-neon duct tape to create immersive installation."
Event Details Daniel Rios Rodriguez & Raul Gonzalez
@ Artpace
445 N. Main Ave.
San Antonio, TX
When: Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays, Sundays, 12-5 p.m. Continues through Aug. 18
Price: Free
Art
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Daniel Rios Rodriguez & Raul Gonzalez

    Staff Pick
    Daniel Rios Rodriguez & Raul Gonzalez @ Artpace

    • Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays, Sundays, 12-5 p.m. Continues through Aug. 18 Free

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Cactus Pear Music Festival Returns This Month with More Concerts Read More

  2. Percy Jackson Book The Lightning Thief, Written By San Antonio Author, Reimagined as Musical at the Tobin Read More

  3. People Are Bound to Die in Laird Barron’s Black Mountain Read More

  4. Briscoe Western Art Museum to Screen Classic Thelma & Louise, Host Lecture Read More

  5. Presidential Candidate Ben Gleib Bringing Comedy Act to Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation