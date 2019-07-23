Legend Marlon Wayans Setting Up at Laugh Out Loud This Weekend

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club
The LOL Comedy Club should book actor and comedian Marlon Wayans every single weekend from now until eternity — whatever will keep him too busy to make a sequel to his embarrassingly unfunny 2004 comedy White Chicks
. Those rumors picked up steam late last month when co-star Terry Crews went on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
and said, “Man, we’re doing it,” when asked about a possible sequel. Wayans quickly jumped on social media to do some cleanup and say the pair “still don’t have a deal in place.”
Aside from that awful idea, Wayans has at least one good one in the works. He was cast in a new adventure dramedy (On the Rocks
) helmed by Oscar-winning writer and Oscar-nominated director Sofia Coppola (Lost in Translation
). The film stars Wayans, Rashida Jones, Jenny Slate and Oscar-nominee Bill Murray. Oh, then there’s that upcoming Netflix movie (Sextuplets
) where he dresses up like an overweight lady á la Eddie Murphy in Norbit
. We were going to say that maybe he’d have better luck with latex, but then we remembered what he looked like in White Chick
s.
$35-$45, 7:30 p.m. & 9:45 p.m., Friday July 26, 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m., Saturday July 27, 7:30 p.m., Sunday July 28, Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 NW Loop 410, (210) 541-8805, lolsanantonio.com.
@ Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club
618 NW Loop 410
San Antonio,
TX
When: Sundays, 7:30 p.m., Sun., July 28, 9:45 p.m. and Mon., July 29, 7 & 9:30 p.m. Continues through July 28
Price:
$35-$45
Comedy
