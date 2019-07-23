Legend Marlon Wayans Setting Up at Laugh Out Loud This Weekend

click to enlarge Courtesy of Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club

Event Details Marlon Wayans @ Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club 618 NW Loop 410 San Antonio, TX When: Sundays, 7:30 p.m., Sun., July 28, 9:45 p.m. and Mon., July 29, 7 & 9:30 p.m. Continues through July 28 Price: $35-$45 Comedy Map

The LOL Comedy Club should book actor and comedian Marlon Wayans every single weekend from now until eternity — whatever will keep him too busy to make a sequel to his embarrassingly unfunny 2004 comedy. Those rumors picked up steam late last month when co-star Terry Crews went onand said, “Man, we’re doing it,” when asked about a possible sequel. Wayans quickly jumped on social media to do some cleanup and say the pair “still don’t have a deal in place.”Aside from that awful idea, Wayans has at least one good one in the works. He was cast in a new adventure dramedy () helmed by Oscar-winning writer and Oscar-nominated director Sofia Coppola (). The film stars Wayans, Rashida Jones, Jenny Slate and Oscar-nominee Bill Murray. Oh, then there’s that upcoming Netflix movie () where he dresses up like an overweight lady á la Eddie Murphy in. We were going to say that maybe he’d have better luck with latex, but then we remembered what he looked like ins.