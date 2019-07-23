Email
Tuesday, July 23, 2019

Legend Marlon Wayans Setting Up at Laugh Out Loud This Weekend

Posted By on Tue, Jul 23, 2019 at 7:23 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF LAUGH OUT LOUD COMEDY CLUB
  • Courtesy of Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club
The LOL Comedy Club should book actor and comedian Marlon Wayans every single weekend from now until eternity — whatever will keep him too busy to make a sequel to his embarrassingly unfunny 2004 comedy White Chicks. Those rumors picked up steam late last month when co-star Terry Crews went on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and said, “Man, we’re doing it,” when asked about a possible sequel. Wayans quickly jumped on social media to do some cleanup and say the pair “still don’t have a deal in place.”

Aside from that awful idea, Wayans has at least one good one in the works. He was cast in a new adventure dramedy (On the Rocks) helmed by Oscar-winning writer and Oscar-nominated director Sofia Coppola (Lost in Translation). The film stars Wayans, Rashida Jones, Jenny Slate and Oscar-nominee Bill Murray. Oh, then there’s that upcoming Netflix movie (Sextuplets) where he dresses up like an overweight lady á la Eddie Murphy in Norbit. We were going to say that maybe he’d have better luck with latex, but then we remembered what he looked like in White Chicks.

$35-$45, 7:30 p.m. & 9:45 p.m., Friday July 26, 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m., Saturday July 27, 7:30 p.m., Sunday July 28, Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 NW Loop 410, (210) 541-8805, lolsanantonio.com.
Marlon Wayans
@ Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club
618 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX
When: Sundays, 7:30 p.m., Sun., July 28, 9:45 p.m. and Mon., July 29, 7 & 9:30 p.m. Continues through July 28
Price: $35-$45
Comedy
Map



