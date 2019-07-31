Email
Wednesday, July 31, 2019

La Llorona Transforms Brick Into 'Upside Down' With Stranger Things-Inspired Art Event

Posted By on Wed, Jul 31, 2019 at 11:42 AM

click image Artist Angela Farrias puts a Brady Bunch spin on the cast of characters from 'Stranger Things' in this piece that will be for sale at Brick. - LA LLORONA FACEBOOK
  • La Llorona Facebook
  Artist Angela Farrias puts a Brady Bunch spin on the cast of characters from 'Stranger Things' in this piece that will be for sale at Brick.

Dig out your neon scrunchies and dust off your polyester windbreaker, because Brick at Blue Star is taking San Antonio back to the '80s.

Stranger Things is turning Brick upside down on Friday, Aug. 9 from 6-11 p.m. with artists and vendors selling goodies all inspired by the Netflix original, which premiered its third season earlier this month.

"The Upside Down" is organized by La Llorona, a self-described "magic maker" who curates art events benefitting handpicked charities and organizations while spotlighting local talent.

Money earned from custom-printed goods sold at this event will be donated to the Epilepsy Foundation Central & South Texas. La Llorona founder Cindy Garcia said she chose this nonprofit because her daughter was recently diagnosed with epilepsy.



"This event means so much to me on so many levels but mainly it’s my way as an epilepsy mom, as an autism mom, to share the resources that have helped me immensely along this new battlefield that is epilepsy," Garcia wrote on Instagram.

Cash prizes will be handed out to event-goers with the best cosplay or '80s-themed ensembles, and everyone has the opportunity to take a photo in front of a spooky sci-fi set designed by Boom Fantasy Art.

Peruse items for sale from artists like Diamond Eyes Printing, Royal Art pyrography and Trinity Art & Design while munching on glowing cotton candy, gourmet popcorn and CBD treats.

Make sure to stop by the Upside Down screening room for a surprise, too.

La Llorona hosted an identical "Stranger Things"-inspired event at Brick in November 2017 to benefit Autism Speaks, an organization close to her heart because her daughter is autistic. She said she isn't sure how much money was raised at that event for Autism Speaks because the money goes straight to the nonprofit.

"I don’t physically collect the money, which is why the nonprofit presence is important," Garcia said. "I don’t actually have the money come to me first, it’s collected by the nonprofit on the day of the actual event."
Location Details Brick at Blue Star
108 Blue Star
Southtown
San Antonio, TX
General Services
Map
Calendar

