La Llorona Transforms Brick Into 'Upside Down' With Stranger Things-Inspired Art Event

Artist Angela Farrias puts a Brady Bunch spin on the cast of characters from 'Stranger Things' in this piece that will be for sale at Brick.

Dig out your neon scrunchies and dust off your polyester windbreaker, because Brick at Blue Star is taking San Antonio back to the '80s.is turning Brick upside down on Friday, Aug. 9 from 6-11 p.m. with artists and vendors selling goodies all inspired by the Netflix original, which premiered its third season earlier this month."The Upside Down" is organized by La Llorona, a self-described "magic maker" who curates art events benefitting handpicked charities and organizations while spotlighting local talent.Money earned from custom-printed goods sold at this event will be donated to the Epilepsy Foundation Central & South Texas. La Llorona founder Cindy Garcia said she chose this nonprofit because her daughter was recently diagnosed with epilepsy."This event means so much to me on so many levels but mainly it’s my way as an epilepsy mom, as an autism mom, to share the resources that have helped me immensely along this new battlefield that is epilepsy," Garcia wrote on Instagram.Cash prizes will be handed out to event-goers with the best cosplay or '80s-themed ensembles, and everyone has the opportunity to take a photo in front of a spooky sci-fi set designed by Boom Fantasy Art.Peruse items for sale from artists like Diamond Eyes Printing, Royal Art pyrography and Trinity Art & Design while munching on glowing cotton candy, gourmet popcorn and CBD treats.Make sure to stop by the Upside Down screening room for a surprise, too.La Llorona hosted an identical "Stranger Things"-inspired event at Brick in November 2017 to benefit Autism Speaks, an organization close to her heart because her daughter is autistic. She said she isn't sure how much money was raised at that event for Autism Speaks because the money goes straight to the nonprofit."I don’t physically collect the money, which is why the nonprofit presence is important," Garcia said. "I don’t actually have the money come to me first, it’s collected by the nonprofit on the day of the actual event."