San Antonio Artist Sabra Booth's 'Portals of a People' To Premiere at Mission San José

On Thursday, San Antonio Missions National Historical Park Artist-in-Residence Sabra Booth will premiere a body of work themed on the history of South Texas. "Portals of a People" will give viewers a glimpse back into prehistoric South Texas, allowing them to see how the native plants that still grow here today were integrated into the culture of the area's indigenous peoples.
The exhibition seeks to prompt "reflection on the local flora and prehistoric peoples whose descendants built the missions we enjoy today," granting viewers both young and old the opportunity to connect with the individuals who called San Antonio home long before it was San Antonio. A mix of prints, sculptures and light boxes will be on display in Mission San José's Granary and Soldier's Quarters, and Booth will be on hand to give a statement and answer questions. Attendees can also enjoy an ongoing animation presentation created by the artist.
Free, 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, August 15, Mission San José, 6701 San Jose Dr., (210) 932-1001, nps.gov/saan
