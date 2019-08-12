Email
Print
Share

Monday, August 12, 2019

San Antonio Artist Sabra Booth's 'Portals of a People' To Premiere at Mission San José

Posted By on Mon, Aug 12, 2019 at 4:41 PM

click to enlarge SAN ANTONIO MISSIONS NATIONAL HISTORICAL PARK / FACEBOOK
  • San Antonio Missions National Historical Park / Facebook
On Thursday, San Antonio Missions National Historical Park Artist-in-Residence Sabra Booth will premiere a body of work themed on the history of South Texas. "Portals of a People" will give viewers a glimpse back into prehistoric South Texas, allowing them to see how the native plants that still grow here today were integrated into the culture of the area's indigenous peoples.

The exhibition seeks to prompt "reflection on the local flora and prehistoric peoples whose descendants built the missions we enjoy today," granting viewers both young and old the opportunity to connect with the individuals who called San Antonio home long before it was San Antonio. A mix of prints, sculptures and light boxes will be on display in Mission San José's Granary and Soldier's Quarters, and Booth will be on hand to give a statement and answer questions. Attendees can also enjoy an ongoing animation presentation created by the artist.

Free, 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, August 15, Mission San José, 6701 San Jose Dr., (210) 932-1001, nps.gov/saan
Event Details 'Portals of a People'
@ Mission San Jose
6701 San Jose
San Antonio, TX
When: Thu., Aug. 15, 6-7:30 p.m.
Price: Free
Art
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • 'Portals of a People'

    'Portals of a People' @ Mission San Jose

    • Thu., Aug. 15, 6-7:30 p.m. Free

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Texas Public Radio Hosting Screening of Classic Film The Blues Brothers at Santikos Bijou Read More

  2. Get Your Weird Flick Fix at the Alamo Drafthouse with a Screening of this Feminist Israeli Cannibalism Film Read More

  3. Get a Double Dose of '80s Double Features with Two Free Movie Nights This Week Read More

  4. Remastered Version of Anime Masterpiece Millennium Actress to Screen in San Antonio Read More

  5. Multisensory Tours at the San Antonio Museum of Art Invite People With Visual Impairments to Touch, Smell, Hear Art Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...