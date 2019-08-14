The Good Kind is Hosting Three Nights of Coen Brothers' Movies Next Week

click to enlarge Lea Thompson

Event Details Coen Brothers Movie Series @ The Good Kind Southtown 1127 S St Mary's St Central San Antonio, TX When: Tue., Aug. 20, 8-10 p.m., Wed., Aug. 21, 8-10 p.m. and Thu., Aug. 22, 8-10 p.m. (210) 801-5892 Price: Free Film, Special Events and Free Map

Calling all Coen Brothers fans – next week you can marathon three iconic films from America's beloved directing duo on The Good Kind's Instagram-worthy patio, for free.The three screenings start on Tuesday with the Nicholas Cage-fronted kidnapping escapades of, followed by cult classic favorite(accompanied by White Russian drink specials) and capped off with midwestern crime dramaThe Good Kind's full menu will be available on all three nights, as well as popcorn and craft cocktails. There is outdoor seating available, but attendees are also encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets.