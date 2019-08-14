Wednesday, August 14, 2019
The Good Kind is Hosting Three Nights of Coen Brothers' Movies Next Week
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Wed, Aug 14, 2019 at 1:57 PM
Calling all Coen Brothers fans – next week you can marathon three iconic films from America's beloved directing duo on The Good Kind's Instagram-worthy patio, for free.
The three screenings start on Tuesday with the Nicholas Cage-fronted kidnapping escapades of Raising Arizona
, followed by cult classic favorite The Big Lebowski
(accompanied by White Russian drink specials) and capped off with midwestern crime drama Fargo
.
The Good Kind's full menu will be available on all three nights, as well as popcorn and craft cocktails. There is outdoor seating available, but attendees are also encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets.
Free, 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 20 through Thursday, August 22, The Good Kind, 1127 S. St. Mary's St., (210) 801-5892, eatgoodkind.com
@ The Good Kind Southtown
1127 S St Mary's St
Central
San Antonio,
TX
When: Tue., Aug. 20, 8-10 p.m., Wed., Aug. 21, 8-10 p.m. and Thu., Aug. 22, 8-10 p.m.
(210) 801-5892
Price:
Free
Film, Special Events and Free
