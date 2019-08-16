Children's Ballet of San Antonio to Promote Inclusivity for 2019 Production of The Nutcracker

click to enlarge Courtesy of the Children's Ballet of San Antonio

For its 2019 production of Tchaikovsky's iconic Christmastime ballet, the Children's Ballet of San Antonio (CBSA) is looking to cast a wide variety of young performers. The company puts on professional-level productions starring dancers, actors and gymnasts from ages 3 to 19, with the opportunity for performers as young as 7 or 8 to be cast in lead roles.In addition to age-inclusive casting, the company is inclusive of differently abled individuals as well. According to a press release, CBSA is "the only fully inclusive company in San Antonio that highlights students with physical and mental disabilities and gives them a place where they too can shine."This year, the company is also looking for dancers in wheelchairs to round out thecast.CBSA's inclusivity also extends to different types of artistic expression. Past productions have featured musicians, actors, gymnasts and fencers in the cast.“We use whatever talent we have,” says CBSA artistic director and founder Vanessa Bessler. “Our performances are non-traditional so we will incorporate a variety of art forms.”