Email
Print
Share

Friday, August 16, 2019

Children's Ballet of San Antonio to Promote Inclusivity for 2019 Production of The Nutcracker

Posted By on Fri, Aug 16, 2019 at 4:24 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE CHILDREN'S BALLET OF SAN ANTONIO
  • Courtesy of the Children's Ballet of San Antonio
For its 2019 production of Tchaikovsky's iconic Christmastime ballet, the Children's Ballet of San Antonio (CBSA) is looking to cast a wide variety of young performers. The company puts on professional-level productions starring dancers, actors and gymnasts from ages 3 to 19, with the opportunity for performers as young as 7 or 8 to be cast in lead roles.

In addition to age-inclusive casting, the company is inclusive of differently abled individuals as well. According to a press release, CBSA is "the only fully inclusive company in San Antonio that highlights students with physical and mental disabilities and gives them a place where they too can shine."

This year, the company is also looking for dancers in wheelchairs to round out the Nutcracker cast.

CBSA's inclusivity also extends to different types of artistic expression. Past productions have featured musicians, actors, gymnasts and fencers in the cast.



“We use whatever talent we have,” says CBSA artistic director and founder Vanessa Bessler. “Our performances are non-traditional so we will incorporate a variety of art forms.”

$25, 1:30-6 p.m. Saturday, August 24, Dance Center of San Antonio, 126 W. Rector Ste. 120, (210) 462-7660, childrensballetofsanantonio.org
Event Details Children's Ballet of San Antonio Nutcracker Auditions
@ Dance Center of San Antonio
126 W. Rector Ste. 120
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., Aug. 24, 1:30-6 p.m.
Price: $25
Dance
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Children's Ballet of San Antonio Nutcracker Auditions

    User Submitted
    Children's Ballet of San Antonio Nutcracker Auditions @ Dance Center of San Antonio

    • Sat., Aug. 24, 1:30-6 p.m. $25

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Two San Antonio Police Officers Advocate for Mental Health in New Podcast Read More

  2. Forgotten San Antonio Neighborhood Barrio Laredito Lives on in the Tales of Laredito Read More

  3. French Newspaper Reports that San Antonio Spurs Will Retire Tony Parker's Jersey in November Read More

  4. Francis Almandárez Asks Audiences to 'recalibrate' With Multimedia Performance This Saturday Read More

  5. Brickadelic Vintage Market Returns in Support of San Antonio Rape Crisis Center, 'End the Backlog' Initiative Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...