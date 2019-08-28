Celebrate Fotoseptiembre with Four Exhibitions Opening This Weekend

Although it's not quite September yet, Fotoseptiembre
launches this weekend with the first round of its myriad photographic exhibitions. Now in its 25th year, the festival brings together the San Antonio art community for a monthlong celebration of the photographic medium, with exhibitions opening across the city and even sprawling into the Hill Country. As we hurtle toward Labor Day, we've rounded up a sampling of openings that offer a classy way for you to spend the long weekend.
"Retablos Fronterizos"
Mexican Cultural Institute San Antonio / Facebook
This exhibition, commissioned by Texas Monthly
, juxtaposes Joel Salcido's photos with literary vignettes written by Oscar Cásares. Both men came of age on the Texas-Mexico borderline, and in "Retablos Fronterizos" they interweave their two artistic mediums to depict the culture that they know and love: "a border of parents and tíos, of people raising their families, of people enduring, of people falling in and out love, of people dreaming their own dreams." Taken together, Salcido and Cásares' work forms a series of modern "retablos," devotional art dedicated to the unique and oft-ignored people that populate this politically fraught, but culturally vibrant, stretch of land.
Free, 6 p.m. Thursday, August 29, on view 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through October 6, Mexican Cultural Institute San Antonio, 643 E. Nueva St., (210) 227-0123,
icm.sre.gob.mx/culturamexsa
"Melanie Rush Davis: A Requirement of Time"
The Southwest School of Art presents a retrospective of San Antonio's "pinhole queen" Melanie Rush Davis, who died in November 2018 following an extended battle with brain cancer. Rush Davis was a prominent figure in the San Antonio arts scene, known for her frequent use of the pinhole technique as well as clever projects like interactive camera obscuras. The collection of photos on display will showcase her lifetime of work in a linear series, from portraits and parades to haunting locales.
Free, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, August 30, on view 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays through September 29, Russell Hill Rogers Galleries, Southwest School of Art, 1201 Navarro St., (210) 200-8263, swschool.org
"Bygone Texas"
Event classical and world music organization Musical Bridges Around the World (MBAW) is getting in on the photographic action this month. At MBAW's Art Gallery, John Mattson and Karen Zimmerly will present the culmination of their 35-year photography series "Bygone Texas," which documents forgotten locations across the state. From decaying buildings and broken windows to dusty stretches of disused farm roads, Mattson and Zimmerly have sought out long-abandoned farm towns and other remnants of human activity, using the corroding structures as a window into a past way of life, as well as a reminder that time marches forward for us all.
Free, 5-7 p.m. Saturday, August 31, on view by appointment during business hours 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays through November 3, Art Gallery at Musical Bridges Around the World, 23705 IH-10 West Frontage Road, Ste. 101, (210) 464-1534, mbaw.org
"Crossings"
At Digital Pro Lab, variety is the spice of life. The photo lab is hosting a group show featuring a whopping 26 photographers: Keith Barnes, Guilherme Bergamini, Denise Bridges, Tim Cadena, Kat Carey, Jennifer Crowder, Chel Delaney, Nancy Demarco, Faustinus Deraet, Angelica Esquivel, Hector Garza, Tiffany Hartmann, Julya Jara, Sarah Jones, Kurtis Kornk, Ed Leafe, Denise Gomez Markowski, Robert Mata, Angela Michelle, John Saenz, Ramin Samandari, Matt Sevier, Scott Stevens, Christopher Stokes, German Trevino and Talita Zaragoza. "Crossings" is centered on the theme of intersections we experience throughout life, whether they be "points of human connection, transitions from one point of life to another, the worlds we build or break down [or] the transitioning earth that tethers us."
Free, 7-9 p.m. Saturday, August 31, on view 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays through October 12, Digital Pro Lab, 10103 San Pedro Ave., (210) 377-3686, digitalprolab.com
