Wednesday, August 28, 2019

UIW Alumna Returns to Campus to Explore Her Family History, Identity in New Photo Series

Theresa Newsome
  • Theresa Newsome
In “What My Mother Told Me, What My Grandmother Refused to Say,” University of the Incarnate Word alumna Theresa Newsome returns to her alma mater to present an “intimate, parallel conversation regarding the conception of tradition, family history and the methodical analysis of one’s genealogical identity.”

The photo series includes intimate portraits, outdoor vistas, vignettes of lived-in interior spaces and old family photographs, both posed and candid. Newsome serves as “kinkeeper” for her family, both as the self-appointed family historian — “documenting oral narratives, partaking in biological research” — and as an individual seeking to attune her personal identity with the narrative of her lineage.

By juxtaposing the physical archive of antiques and other objects collected over time with portraiture, she seeks to “define the complications, inconsistencies, confusion and truth regarding heritage and personal identity.”

Free, Fri. August 30, 6-8 p.m. (on view Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through September 27), Semmes Gallery, University of the Incarnate Word, 4301 Broadway, (210) 829-3852, uiwtx.edu.
