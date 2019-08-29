Email
Print
Share

Thursday, August 29, 2019

Artpace to Showcase Two Resident Artist Alumni in Upcoming Exhibitions

Posted By on Thu, Aug 29, 2019 at 11:49 AM

click to enlarge Elizabeth McGrath, Broken - ROBERTA BARNES PHOTOGRAPHY
  • Roberta Barnes Photography
  • Elizabeth McGrath, Broken
For its 25th anniversary, Artpace looks back at the beginnings of its now internationally-renowned residency program. Its latest opening will feature two early alumni of the program, San Antonio artist Alex de Leon and artist turned psychotherapist Elizabeth McGrath.

click to enlarge Alex de Leon, They're supposed to be going to meetings for that - COURTESY OF ANNA AND JEFFREY WEISSMAN
  • Courtesy of Anna and Jeffrey Weissman
  • Alex de Leon, They're supposed to be going to meetings for that
A retrospective of de Leon's work will be presented in the Hudson Showroom, showcasing the variety of his output over the course of his career. Perhaps most well known for his ceramics, de Leon – who died in 2012 – also contributed design work to film and television productions including The Bob Newhart Show, The Tracy Ullman Show, Six Degrees of Separation, Reversal of Fortune and Truth or Dare. In his practice, he sought to elevate low art to high art and often used iconography including beer cans, bottles, skulls, vehicles, cigarettes, night clubs and drug culture.

click to enlarge Elizabeth McGrath, please watch your step - ROBERTA BARNES PHOTOGRAPHY
  • Roberta Barnes Photography
  • Elizabeth McGrath, please watch your step
Now a licensed psychotherapist based in Boulder, CO, McGrath returns to San Antonio to present a selection of work originally created for her 1996 Artpace residency. Playful pieces on display will include Broken, a wooden chair encased in netting that is moored to the ceiling, as well as carefully placed bouncy balls that were integrated into her original residency exhibition. There's even two of the O.G. balls embedded in the ceiling of the Artpace lobby.

Free, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, September 5, Artpace, 445 N. Main Ave., (210) 212-4900, artpace.org
Event Details Alex de Leon and Elizabeth McGrath
@ Artpace
445 N. Main Ave.
San Antonio, TX
When: Thu., Sept. 5, 6-8 p.m., Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays, Sundays, 12-5 p.m. Continues through Dec. 29
Price: Free
Art
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

  |  

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Alex de Leon and Elizabeth McGrath

    Alex de Leon and Elizabeth McGrath @ Artpace

    • Thu., Sept. 5, 6-8 p.m., Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays, Sundays, 12-5 p.m. Continues through Dec. 29 Free

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Día de los Muertos Festival Leaving La Villita, Relocating to Hemisfair This Year Read More

  2. Legal Expert Says San Antonio Artist Cruz Ortiz's Claims Against Food Pop-Up ¡Bucho! May Have Shaky Standing Read More

  3. Surround Yourself with 'Big Bugs' Over Labor Day Weekend at the San Antonio Botanical Garden Read More

  4. Vibrant Settings Make End of the Ocean a Rewarding Read Read More

  5. Contemporary Art Month Announces Open Call for 2020 Perennial Exhibition at McNay Art Museum Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...