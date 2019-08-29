Artpace to Showcase Two Resident Artist Alumni in Upcoming Exhibitions

click to enlarge Roberta Barnes Photography

Elizabeth McGrath, Broken



Alex de Leon, They're supposed to be going to meetings for that



Elizabeth McGrath, please watch your step

Event Details Alex de Leon and Elizabeth McGrath @ Artpace 445 N. Main Ave. San Antonio, TX When: Thu., Sept. 5, 6-8 p.m., Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays, Sundays, 12-5 p.m. Continues through Dec. 29 Price: Free Art Map

For its 25th anniversary, Artpace looks back at the beginnings of its now internationally-renowned residency program. Its latest opening will feature two early alumni of the program, San Antonio artist Alex de Leon and artist turned psychotherapist Elizabeth McGrath.A retrospective of de Leon's work will be presented in the Hudson Showroom, showcasing the variety of his output over the course of his career. Perhaps most well known for his ceramics, de Leon – who died in 2012 – also contributed design work to film and television productions includingand. In his practice, he sought to elevate low art to high art and often used iconography including beer cans, bottles, skulls, vehicles, cigarettes, night clubs and drug culture.Now a licensed psychotherapist based in Boulder, CO, McGrath returns to San Antonio to present a selection of work originally created for her 1996 Artpace residency. Playful pieces on display will include, a wooden chair encased in netting that is moored to the ceiling, as well as carefully placed bouncy balls that were integrated into her original residency exhibition. There's even two of the O.G. balls embedded in the ceiling of the Artpace lobby.