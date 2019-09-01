'The Bloggess' Jenny Lawson to Open Combination Bookstore and Bar in San Antonio

Lawson first announced her plans to open a bookstore in April, and even considered the church off S. Alamo that formerly housed failed hot dog biz Frank as a possible location. Although that fell through, she subsequently found a suitable undisclosed location that she's hinted at online with a photo of an in-the-works draft of the layout.
Big, terrifying news. Today I’m signing the lease for my bookstore bar. I want to vomit and cry all at the same time. Get ready for @NowhereBookshop, San Antonio. pic.twitter.com/guUPP7uGcR— Jenny Lawson (@TheBloggess) August 31, 2019
While bookstores worldwide have long capitalized on the popular combination of reading and caffeine – namely the behemoth partnership between Starbucks and Barnes & Noble – Lawson will take things one step further with Nowhere Books' planned bar. Once it opens, you won't have to resort to squinting at your Hemingway paperback in the back corner of a dimly lit cocktail lounge if you want to read it with a mojito.
She’s a real Nowhere woman sitting in her Nowhere Bookshop...🎶 Congratulations! 👍🏻 https://t.co/QZ8rfdHWBe— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 31, 2019
