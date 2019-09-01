Email
Sunday, September 1, 2019

'The Bloggess' Jenny Lawson to Open Combination Bookstore and Bar in San Antonio

Posted By on Sun, Sep 1, 2019 at 5:19 PM

click to enlarge JENNY LAWSON / TWITTER
Online goddess Jenny Lawson – a.k.a. "The Bloggess" – is branching out into brick and mortar. Not one to be satisfied with merely conquering the web, the best-selling author and prolific tweeter has announced that she has signed a lease for the location of her planned combination bookstore and bar Nowhere Bookshop, right here in the Alamo City.

Lawson first announced her plans to open a bookstore in April, and even considered the church off S. Alamo that formerly housed failed hot dog biz Frank as a possible location. Although that fell through, she subsequently found a suitable undisclosed location that she's hinted at online with a photo of an in-the-works draft of the layout.

click to enlarge NOWHERE BOOKSHOP / TWITTER
Lawson's lease announcement received much fanfare on Twitter, including excited reactions from Geek & Sundry's Felicia Day and O.G. Captain Kirk William Shatner. Day even agreed to christen the store with a future book-signing.
While bookstores worldwide have long capitalized on the popular combination of reading and caffeine – namely the behemoth partnership between Starbucks and Barnes & Noble – Lawson will take things one step further with Nowhere Books' planned bar. Once it opens, you won't have to resort to squinting at your Hemingway paperback in the back corner of a dimly lit cocktail lounge if you want to read it with a mojito.

In a follow-up tweet, Lawson detailed some of the work the space still requires, including a new floor, so Nowhere Bookshop may remain in the works for a while. Still, it sounds like Bloggess fans and bibliophiles of all stripes will soon have a new home away from home here in San Anto.



