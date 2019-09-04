Freight Gallery Presents New Photo Collage Series on Louisiana Culture, Traditions

click to enlarge Julie Ledet

Event Details ‘Morning Honey for Beb’ @ Freight Gallery 1913 S. Flores Central San Antonio, TX When: Fri., Sept. 6, 7-10 p.m. Price: Free Art Map

Julie Ledet draws from her Southern heritage for “Morning Honey for Beb,” a series of photo collages that pull from Louisiana culture, traditions and superstitions. The work is centered on the fictional character Beb, who is a “personification of the struggle between living a life of virtue and vice surrounded by the temptation and decadence occurring in everyday life in Southern Louisiana.”Each collage features a symbolic figure associated with Louisiana — from the alligator to offshore oil rigs — superimposed on sculptures of robed bodies of saints. These sanctified figures are all set against backgrounds of repeating fleurs-de-lis, the royal emblem that first came to Louisiana via French colonization and became deeply ingrained in the state’s cultural identity. The fleur-de-lis became both an emblem of Louisiana’s deep heritage and also its troubled history — in the 1700s, runaway slaves were branded with the symbol.