Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 4, 2019

Freight Gallery Presents New Photo Collage Series on Louisiana Culture, Traditions

Posted By on Wed, Sep 4, 2019 at 7:11 AM

click to enlarge JULIE LEDET
  • Julie Ledet
Julie Ledet draws from her Southern heritage for “Morning Honey for Beb,” a series of photo collages that pull from Louisiana culture, traditions and superstitions. The work is centered on the fictional character Beb, who is a “personification of the struggle between living a life of virtue and vice surrounded by the temptation and decadence occurring in everyday life in Southern Louisiana.”

Each collage features a symbolic figure associated with Louisiana — from the alligator to offshore oil rigs — superimposed on sculptures of robed bodies of saints. These sanctified figures are all set against backgrounds of repeating fleurs-de-lis, the royal emblem that first came to Louisiana via French colonization and became deeply ingrained in the state’s cultural identity. The fleur-de-lis became both an emblem of Louisiana’s deep heritage and also its troubled history — in the 1700s, runaway slaves were branded with the symbol.

Free, Friday, Sept. 6, 7-10 p.m. (on view by appointment through October 4), Freight Gallery & Studios, 1913 S. Flores St., (757) 373-3313, freightsatx.com.
Event Details ‘Morning Honey for Beb’
@ Freight Gallery
1913 S. Flores
Central
San Antonio, TX
When: Fri., Sept. 6, 7-10 p.m.
Price: Free
Art
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • ‘Morning Honey for Beb’

    Staff Pick
    ‘Morning Honey for Beb’ @ Freight Gallery

    • Fri., Sept. 6, 7-10 p.m. Free

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. 'The Bloggess' Jenny Lawson to Open Combination Bookstore and Bar in San Antonio Read More

  2. San Antonio Abuelos Get Free Admission to the DoSeum All September Read More

  3. Manu Ginobili, Tony Parker Spent Labor Day Playing Tennis Together Read More

  4. Artist Libby Rowe Reveals Drawings of Unsolicited Dick Pics She Received for New Exhibition at Brick Read More

  5. San Antonio College Faculty Explore Mutability of the Natural World in 'Organic Transformations' Exhibition Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...