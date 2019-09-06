Email
Friday, September 6, 2019

Jump-Start Performance Company to Feature Interactive Performance Teletextile: Connected

Posted By on Fri, Sep 6, 2019 at 1:05 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF JUMP-START PERFORMANCE CO.
  • Courtesy of Jump-Start Performance Co.
Composer, reiki master and "musician in healing" Pamela Martinez will premiere a new non-narrative, music-centric performance at the end of September. Teletextile: Connected was developed as part of this year's INKubator Program at Jump-Start Performance Co., which fosters the creation of new performances by providing rehearsal and performance space, technical assistance and assisting in development via a Critical Response Process.

Led by Martinez, the Teletextile Ritual Arts Ensemble features a rotating selection of performers. For Connected, the ensemble will be comprised of Jacob Bissell, Chris Castillo, Mark Gurrola, Olivia De Jésus, Naysa Moreno, Chabriely Rivera, Nicole Russell and Meredith Shuman. Together, the group will create a meditative atmosphere that promotes the contemplation of our inner voices, interpersonal connections and life overall.

Connected is also intended to be an interactive experience. The audience is invited to join in on the performance, which will feature sonic meditations, deep singing and chanting. Attendees are encouraged to wear comfortable clothes and easily removable shoes to facilitate participation.

Tickets for Teletextile: Connected can be purchased at three "Choose-What-You-Pay" levels – $10, $15 and $20.



$10-$20, 8 p.m. Friday, September 20 and Saturday, September 21, 5 p.m. Sunday, September 22, Jump-Start Theater, 710 Fredericksburg Rd., (210) 227-5867, jump-start.org.
