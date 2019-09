Jump-Start Performance Company to Feature Interactive Performance Teletextile: Connected

click to enlarge Courtesy of Jump-Start Performance Co.

Teletextile: Connected @ Jump-Start Theater
710 Fredericksburg Road
San Antonio, TX
When: Fri., Sept. 20, 8 p.m., Sat., Sept. 21, 8 p.m. and Sun., Sept. 22, 5 p.m.
Price: $10-$20

Composer, reiki master and "musician in healing" Pamela Martinez will premiere a new non-narrative, music-centric performance at the end of September.was developed as part of this year's INKubator Program at Jump-Start Performance Co., which fosters the creation of new performances by providing rehearsal and performance space, technical assistance and assisting in development via a Critical Response Process.Led by Martinez, the Teletextile Ritual Arts Ensemble features a rotating selection of performers. For, the ensemble will be comprised of Jacob Bissell, Chris Castillo, Mark Gurrola, Olivia De Jésus, Naysa Moreno, Chabriely Rivera, Nicole Russell and Meredith Shuman. Together, the group will create a meditative atmosphere that promotes the contemplation of our inner voices, interpersonal connections and life overall.is also intended to be an interactive experience. The audience is invited to join in on the performance, which will feature sonic meditations, deep singing and chanting. Attendees are encouraged to wear comfortable clothes and easily removable shoes to facilitate participation.Tickets forcan be purchased at three "Choose-What-You-Pay" levels – $10, $15 and $20.