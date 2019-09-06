Nightmares in Heels: Spooky Drag Queen Show Dragula is Coming to San Antonio

click to enlarge
-
Facebook, Boulet Brothers
Even as drag continues to move mainstream, artists working in the dark underbelly of the form are taking their performances, costume and makeup to weirder, darker and more fucked-up places.
Take the television show Dragula
as an example.
The series, created by the Boulet Brothers — known individually as Dracmorda and Swanthula Boulet — invites drag artists who express themselves in avant-garde and macabre ways to endure challenges to make it to the next round. Those with low scores are put through a survival stage where they endure anything from being pierced by giant needles to being thrown out of an airplane.
The show is based loosely on the Boulets' long-running club event of the same name, and on Wednesday, October 16 the pair will bring a live version of their show to the Aztec theatre.
With the Boulet Brothers themselves as hosts, the San Antonio's show will feature queens from the show including Maxi Glamour, Landon Cider, Evah Destruction, Dollya Black, Abhora and Vander Von Odd.
Tickets are on sale
now.
