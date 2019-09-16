Email
Monday, September 16, 2019

Big Texas Comic Con, San Antonio's Newest Pop Culture Convention, to Debut at Henry B. González This Weekend

click to enlarge RON PERLMAN / FACEBOOK
San Antonio geeks have yet another convention to add to their already crowded calendars.

The latest event to enter the local pop-culture fray is Big Texas Comic Con, which is positioning itself as an alternative to Alamo City Comic Con, if the eerily similar web design is anything to go by.

This weekend, Big Texas Comic Con hopes to fill the Henry B. González Convention Center with the sizable crowds that ACCC once garnered in the venue. The weekend-long con will feature the usual autograph and photo ops, a costume contest and a series of panels by guest celebs, artists and voice actors.

The jewel in Big Texas Comicon's crown is O.G. Hellboy Ron Perlman, who will be joined by his Sons of Anarchy co-stars Ryan Hurst (Harry 'Opie' Winston) and Tommy Flanagan (Filip 'Chibs' Telford). The lineup also features Office alumni Leslie David Baker (Stanley Hudson), Brian Baumgartner (Kevin Malone) and Phyllis Smith (Phyllis Vance), who also stole our hearts as the beloved BBA in the recently cancelled Netflix series The OA. Hot on the heels if It Chapter Two, Derry-maniacs can meet Losers' Club members Wyatt Olef (Stanley Uris) and Jeremy Ray Taylor (Ben Hanscom) and might even be able to convince Jackson Robert Scott (Georgie Denbrough) to shriek "You'll float too!"



Guest artists at the con include Marvel alumni Joe Rubinstein, John Beatty and Gerry Conway, as well as DC's Wes Hartman and Godzilla artist Matt Frank.

Unfortunately, in addition to a cancelled con appearance by The Walking Dead's Chandler Riggs (Carl) earlier this year, horror legend Sid Haig also had to bow out due to an extended hospital stay.

$11-$201, 2-8 p.m. Friday, September 20, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, September 22, Henry B. González Convention Center, 900 E. Market St., (210) 207-8500, bigtexascomicon.com
