Presa House Gallery Hosting Special Performances as Fundraiser for San Antonio Artist Jose Villalobos

San Antonio artist Jose Villalobos is taking his show on the road. To raise money to fund planned exhibitions in Iowa, Pennsylvania, California and New York, Presa House Gallery is hosting a fundraiser for the artist that will feature special performances by Villalobos and writer and performer Andie Flores
.
Villalobos is known for his exploration of gender and machismo culture. Earlier this year, he presented his show "Cicatrices"
at Presa House Gallery as part of Contemporary Art Month, which won one of 2019's CAMMIE Awards
.
In addition to the performances by Villalobos and Flores, Erica Elizabeth Alocer will provide music, plus some mystery special guests to round out the night.
For anyone unable to attend the fundraiser but willing to contribute to his cause, Villalobos is also raising funds on GoFundMe
.
Free (donations taken at the door), 7-11 p.m. Friday, September 20, Presa House Gallery, 725 S. Presa St., presahouse.com.
