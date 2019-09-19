Stock Up on Paperbacks in Bulk at Half Price Books' Clearance Sale Next Month

click image Instagram / halfpricebooks

Event Details Half Price Books Clearance Sale @ San Antonio Event Center 8111 Meadow Leaf San Antonio, TX When: Fri., Oct. 18, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Sat., Oct. 19, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sun., Oct. 20, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Price: Free Special Events Map

Voracious readers rejoice!Half Price Books is bringing its clearance sale to San Antonio at the end of October. The behemoth of secondhand-reading retailers will fill the San Antonio Event Center to the brim with books, comics, movies, LPs and even video games, all priced $2 or less.The Dallas-based company promises that unlike similar sales, its weekend-long event won't be slim pickings after day one. Employees will restock it with new selections daily, so anyone chained to a desk 9-5 won't have to worry about eagle-eyed shoppers cleaning out the best selections.Anyone able to get to the sale right when the doors open, though, has a chance to nab a free tote bag. The company will hand out them out to the first 100 customers daily.