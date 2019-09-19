Thursday, September 19, 2019
Stock Up on Paperbacks in Bulk at Half Price Books' Clearance Sale Next Month
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Thu, Sep 19, 2019 at 9:37 AM
Voracious readers rejoice!
Half Price Books is bringing its clearance sale to San Antonio at the end of October. The behemoth of secondhand-reading retailers will fill the San Antonio Event Center to the brim with books, comics, movies, LPs and even video games, all priced $2 or less.
The Dallas-based company promises that unlike similar sales, its weekend-long event won't be slim pickings after day one. Employees will restock it with new selections daily, so anyone chained to a desk 9-5 won't have to worry about eagle-eyed shoppers cleaning out the best selections.
Anyone able to get to the sale right when the doors open, though, has a chance to nab a free tote bag. The company will hand out them out to the first 100 customers daily.
Free, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, October 18 and Saturday, October 19, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, October 20, San Antonio Event Center, 8111 Meadow Leaf Dr., (210) 528-0434, halfpricebooks.com
