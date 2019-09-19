Email
Thursday, September 19, 2019

Stock Up on Paperbacks in Bulk at Half Price Books' Clearance Sale Next Month

Posted By on Thu, Sep 19, 2019 at 9:37 AM

Voracious readers rejoice!

Half Price Books is bringing its clearance sale to San Antonio at the end of October. The behemoth of secondhand-reading retailers will fill the San Antonio Event Center to the brim with books, comics, movies, LPs and even video games, all priced $2 or less.

The Dallas-based company promises that unlike similar sales, its weekend-long event won't be slim pickings after day one. Employees will restock it with new selections daily, so anyone chained to a desk 9-5 won't have to worry about eagle-eyed shoppers cleaning out the best selections.

Anyone able to get to the sale right when the doors open, though, has a chance to nab a free tote bag. The company will hand out them out to the first 100 customers daily.



Free, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, October 18 and Saturday, October 19, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, October 20, San Antonio Event Center, 8111 Meadow Leaf Dr., (210) 528-0434, halfpricebooks.com
Event Details Half Price Books Clearance Sale
@ San Antonio Event Center
8111 Meadow Leaf
San Antonio, TX
When: Fri., Oct. 18, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Sat., Oct. 19, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sun., Oct. 20, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Price: Free
Special Events
Map

