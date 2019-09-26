Thursday, September 26, 2019
San Antonio Poet Laureate Octavio Quintanilla to Speak at the Southwest School of Art Next Week
Posted
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Thu, Sep 26, 2019 at 11:44 AM
San Antonio Poet Laureate Octavio Quintanilla's latest project is all about combination. His exhibition "FRONTEXTOS" – a portmanteau of the words "frontera" ("border") and "textos" ("text") – features pieces that blend together poetry and illustration, which evolved during a project Quintanilla launched at the beginning of 2018.
A month after "FRONTEXTOS" opened at the Southwest School of Art, Quintanilla returns to the campus for an artist talk about the exhibition. Originally conceived as a way to push him to write a poem in Spanish each day, "FRONTEXTOS" began to take shape as elements of visual art crept into his writing practice. The final series of drawings integrates abstract and representational illustration with snippets of words.
"Octavio Quintanilla: FRONTEXTOS" is on view 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays through December 29.
Free, 6 p.m. Monday, September 30, Southwest School of Art, 300 Augusta St., (210) 200-8200, swschool.org
@ Southwest School of Art
300 Augusta
San Antonio,
TX
When: Mon., Sept. 30, 6 p.m.
Price:
Free
